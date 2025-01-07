We know that many flights are long, and beyond sleeping, there are also people who like to do other things like watch movies, read, listen to music, clean cell phone files, among many others. Now you will also be able to meet someone in mid-flight thanks to Winglean app that works without internet and with which you can chat with the same people who are on your plane.

Of course a plane too It can be a place to find that special person and that is why we are going to explain how this new application works.

This is Wingle, the app with which you can meet people while traveling by plane

Íñigo Merino, co-founder and CEO of the application, explains to The Sixth that Wingle It is designed to “meet, connect and chat with people who are on the same plane, and it all works offline.” He comments that the idea arose when identifying the socialization potential on flightsespecially on long journeys, because “they are a parenthesis in our lives, ideal for socializing.”

What stands out most about her, apart from the fact that works offlineis that he also does it in full flight and of course, a 12-hour day can be a good time to get to know someone. He adds that airplanes offer a unique context, away from “the rush and immediacy of everyday life”, where people are “more relaxed and open” to establishing relationships. It must be made clear that Wingle, not limited to datingbut it promotes human relationships in general.

Wingle, the app with which you can meet people while traveling by plane Wingle

How does Wingle work?

Before boarding the plane, users download the app, create a profile and register their flight information. During the journey, an interactive map in the application shows seats occupied by other usersfacilitating the possibility of starting a conversation.

Its creator states that the privacy is a key aspect and conversations are automatically deleted when the plane lands and the access to profile photos It is subject to the approval of each user. These measures guarantee a safe and respectful environment for all passengers.

At the moment, Wingle is available on European flights, but its creators have ambitious expansion plans. In fact, it is becoming more and more popular, since has attracted more than 10,000 registered people. They hope to take the app to other continents and add additional features. It is available for both Android as iOS.





