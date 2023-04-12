Maybe it’s all the fault of those slippers, the news of Giovanni Carta’s death has shocked everyone. The words of his former comrades

Sad episode in the municipality of Ozieri, in Sardinia. John Carta died at age 60. He was a well-known local insurer and a former footballer, he fell from the second floor while trying to fix a shutter.

It happened yesterday afternoon, Giovanni Carta was fixing the blinds of his home, when he fell into the courtyard from the second floor. Maybe he tripped and lost his balance. And maybe it was those slippers he was wearing.

Unfortunately, the fall left him no way out, ha hit my head. No one could do anything to save the 60-year-old’s life. Leave in pain the wife Simonetta and her two childrena 27-year-old boy named Mauro and a 23-year-old girl named Valeria.

He was well known and respected in the area, precisely because of his passed as a footballer in the local team, the Ozierese. He had also played in the Frassati and Pattada teams.

The farewell of the former teammates after the death of Giovanni Carta

The former teammates, all former footballers remember those beautiful times. Heartbroken and saddened by the news of their friend’s passing, they wished greet him with moving words.

We lose a great person and a true friend. He will leave a huge void in all of us and unfortunately even more in his family.

There are no words for this great loss. We often met together with all the former comrades. Giovani was a sunny person and a hard worker, attached to family values.