New possible and terrifying scenarios emerge on the Primavalle crime, which took place last Wednesday and in which he lost his life Michelle Causo. As it reports The Corriere della Sera, the 17-year-old’s killer may have left his victim still alive in his apartment. In addition, traces are being sought on his phone of possible calls made to third parties to help him dispose of the body.

They continue incessantly investigations of the investigators of Rome to try to clarify as much as possible the dynamics and the motive of the terrible crime that took place in Primavalle, a district in the north-west of Rome, between the late morning and early afternoon of last Wednesday.

Arrested immediately after the fact, the 17-year-old accused of murder and concealment of a body declared to the investigating judge, in the interrogation to validate the arrest carried out last Saturday, that the dispute with the victim had arisen over a small debt. A few tens of euros that he owed her for a sale of a small amount of narcotic substance.

In this statement we will now try to find convincing evidence. Evidence that could come from the analysis of smartphones of both the victim and the killer.

Was Michelle Causo’s Killer Helped?

As reported by The Corriere della Serait seems that after committing the crime, or at least in those moments, the 17-year-old has telephoned someone.

There is a hole of about three hours moreover, from when Michelle stopped answering the phone to when her body was found inside the supermarket trolley.

It is thought that even at that juncture the 17-year-old did released from his apartment, leaving Michelle alone that theoretically he could still be alive.

The 17-year-old is believed to have left home for seek help to dispose of Michelle’s body and that he did the same with the phone, perhaps by contacting his friends and acquaintances.

Eventually, he went to the nearby supermarket and picked up the cart with which he then actually transported the body of his victim to the rubbish bins in via Stefano Borgia.

