“He killed his angel, the one he made biscuits for”: the heartbreaking words of Filippo Turetta’s father to Who Has Seen It

The father remains completely enveloped in shock Filippo Turetta. She continues to wonder how she could have made her son do such a thing. How she could kill “his angel, the one he loved, the one he baked biscuits for”. Interviewed by Chi l’ha Visto, Nicola Turetta tries to hypothesize what could have happened in his son’s mind to get to this point.

Credit: Who Seen It

Yesterday was a very important day in the femicide case of Giulia Cecchettin. With the autopsy carried out on the 22-year-old’s body and, at the same time, the second interrogation for Filippo.

The autopsy, carried out at the university center of Padua by medical expert Guido Viel and his team, brought out some details of Giulia’s attack and death.

Beyond 20 blows inflicted by Filippo on his ex-girlfriend. The lethal one is thought to have been the one that hit the 22-year-old on the left side of her neck.

The death would have occurred during the second attack, the one that occurred in the industrial area of ​​Fossò. The one filmed by the surveillance cameras of a local company.

Turetta would then have loaded the body Giulia’s lifeless body on the back seats of his car and he would get rid of her more than two hours later, at Lake Barcis, about two hours later.

The interrogation of Filippo Turetta

At the same time as the autopsy, in the Verona prison, the investigating judge subjected Filippo Turetta to a new interrogation. Unlike the first time, now the 22-year-old has decided to answer.

In 9 hours that the meeting lasted, the judge asked questions to Philip for rebuild at best the moments of Giulia’s killing, but also the days before and after the crime.

The alleged crimes are those of voluntary homicide and kidnapping. We are working to understand if we can add the aggravating of premeditation and cruelty.

The torment of the young man’s father

Reached by Who has seen, Nicola Turetta he once again appeared to be completely in shock, with great difficulty even just speaking.

He absolutely can’t explain himself what could have happened to your son. She can’t understand how she could kill.”his angel, the one he loved, the one he baked cookies for“.

“Maybe he just wanted to scare her“, says Mr Nicholas. “Maybe he just wanted to force her to get into the car and go away with him“.