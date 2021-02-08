Mr. Thiel, how far are the preparations for the federal election?

We are already checking the possible polling stations to see whether they can keep a distance and ventilate them. In autumn, we already had the experience of the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria reported. For us, an election always begins after the last one we held at the federal level. Then it is evaluated whether there were any problems. For example, in the last European elections, there were sometimes bottlenecks in the provision of forms or queues shortly before the polling stations closed. There was readjusted – also by the legislator. We have been preparing for the 2021 federal elections since the 2019 European elections.

Elections often take place in schools or old people’s homes because the rooms there are barrier-free. Do you have to reschedule?

According to my current assessment, there will be no elections in old people’s homes this year. The situation there is already complex enough that we shouldn’t attract even greater numbers of visitors. Fortunately, most elective rooms are traditionally large. We have pointed out to all the regional returning officers that we need large locations this year. Ideally, large halls in schools or restaurants, but also gyms or large event rooms, I consider conceivable. Rooms shouldn’t be a problem, but we have to prepare organizationally now.

What challenges does the pandemic pose for the election?

The percentage of postal votes will continue to increase. In the last Bundestag election, the proportion nationwide was 28.6 percent. In Bavaria it is still significantly higher, in the eastern federal states somewhat lower. We are preparing for this proportion to increase everywhere. At the same time, everyone is of the opinion that a corona-compliant urn choice is possible even with high incidence rates. We will take adequate security precautions to protect election officials and ballot boxers. We will keep our distance, ventilate and find large rooms. Perhaps every voter also has to bring their own pen.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

What is the treatment of voters who refuse to wear a mouth and nose mask?

The local corona regulations will always apply. The federal election officers will give the election boards more detailed recommendations. But we want to wait and see, depending on how the pandemic situation developed in late summer. If we passed a rule now, it would be too early and would only lead to unnecessary discussions.

Do you recommend postal voting for reasons of infection protection?

The Federal Returning Officer must always comply with the law. Parliament sets the rules of the game and I’m just the referee. I will therefore not make a recommendation. However, the Federal Constitutional Court said a very wise sentence about the postal vote: The model for the election is the ballot box. Postal voting is of course accepted as a way of voting.

In Baden-Württemberg, the Greens wanted to enclose the postal voting documents with the election notification. What do you make of it?

I take a critical view of the automatic sending of postal voting documents. I believe that this would not correspond to the case law of the Federal Constitutional Court on the model of the ballot box. One cannot give the voters the choice between A or B on an equal footing. First of all, the ballot box is wanted, but postal voting is permitted. It is essential for elections to be widely accepted. When voting by mail, there is always the possibility that the person entitled to vote does not fill out the voting slip.

In the 2019 European elections, Federal Returning Officer Georg Thiel thanked election workers in Potsdam. Photo: Andreas Klaer

So that’s not an option for the federal election?

No, I don’t see the need either. Fortunately, the vaccination plan and the current corona measures are taking effect. So I’m hoping for the most normal choice possible, but we’re still preparing for all scenarios.

Will more election workers be needed because of the expected high postal votes?

Yes, we have to prepare for that. Obtaining is sometimes not that easy due to Corona, which is why we are already informing you about offers and security concepts in the polling stations. We will need more postal voting districts and therefore need more election workers. Counting the postal voting documents always takes a little longer because it requires more manipulations. However, we are confident that we will still be able to announce a preliminary official election result on election night. We have always succeeded in this so far, and we are preparing ourselves so that we can do it this time too. But you are never immune from the fact that it sometimes takes longer. Quality has to come before speed.

Wouldn’t it be time in 2021 to think about the possibilities of digital voting?

The Federal Constitutional Court has also made a clear regulation on this: voters must be able to understand what happens to their votes – even in a technical world. No software has been able to do this since that judgment. Neither my predecessors nor I were offered a product that would have made a corresponding choice possible. There is currently no technical offer for digital voting. We also see no need, because since 1949 we have organized a total of 28 elections at the federal level cleanly, transparently and successfully. It’s nice to go to a polling station and vote instead of hitting a button on the Internet.

Often more than a third of those entitled do not vote. With a simpler, digital choice, participation could increase.

In the end, a technical system cannot manage to increase voter turnout. This has to be done through discussion and an attractive election campaign. Of course we want to make voting easier. A QR code is now often printed on the voting notification. You scan it in and you have already applied for postal voting. A lot has already been done.