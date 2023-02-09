People are also crazy about saving money in circles where they sprinkle caviar on their bag in the morning instead of chocolate sprinkles. Saving a barrel there is like getting a second bowl of cottage cheese for half the price; don’t let that pass you by. We’re guessing that this PHEV from Maybach could just cost half of the V12 version.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid. Technically, the newcomer is the same as the S 580 e from Mercedes (without the Maybach addition). So you get a six-in-line petrol engine that produces 510 hp together with an electric motor. You can drive it electrically for about 100 kilometers, depending on how quiet your driver drives.

The PHEV is the quietest Maybach ever

The 0-100 time of this sled is 5.1 seconds, but that’s hardly relevant for this car. The biggest advantage is that this car can move extra quietly in electric mode. Because a six-in-line has been chosen, it will also help very low-vibration. The car can be fully loaded during a 30-minute lunch.

Of course, the mob now wants to know what the car costs, but unfortunately that is not yet known. The regular S-class with the same powertrain costs just under 150,000 euros, which is almost 50,000 euros cheaper than the 580 without an electric motor. The savings are mainly due to reduced emissions, which means less BPM in the Netherlands.

We are guessing that this PHEV from Maybach should be around 200,000 euros, which is also 50,000 euros less than the Maybach 580. Of course, you can still decorate the car with options afterwards. If you want to go for the ultimate version, you can tap at least 336,000 euros. Then you have the V12 version with 612 hp.