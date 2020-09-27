In the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kings XI Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal scored his first IPL century in Sharjah on Sunday. With this, he has come second in the list of Indian batsmen scoring the fastest century in this tournament. Mayank scored his century against Rajasthan Royals in just 45 balls. Just above Mayank is Yusuf Pathan, who completed his century in 37 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

Fastest century hit by Indian players in IPL:

1. Yusuf Pathan completed his century in 37 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2010 in Mumbai.

2. Mayank Agarwal completed his century in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals in the year 2020 in Sharjah.

3. Murali Vijay completed his century in 46 balls against Rajasthan Royals in 2010 in Chennai.

4. Virat Kohli completed his century in 47 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2016 in Bengaluru.

5. Virender Sehwag completed his century in 48 balls against Deccan Chargers in 2011 in Hyderabad.

Talking of the match, with the help of Mayank Agarwal’s century and his 183-run partnership for his first wicket with captain KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab scored two in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals in Shardaah on Sunday 223 runs scored on the wicket. These two batsmen of Karnataka came to dominate when Kings XI were invited to bat. Agarwal was in the mood to play big shots from the beginning. He scored 106 off 50 balls which included ten fours and seven sixes. Rahul, who hit a century in the last match, faced 54 balls and hit seven fours and a six in his 69-run innings. Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 25 off eight balls.

Sharjah’s pitch was considered favorable for the batsmen from the start and Agarwal and Rahul took full advantage of it and played the third largest partnership for the first wicket in the IPL. Both of them added 60 runs in the powerplay. This was when the first over of the powerplay was Jaydev Unadkat three and in the final over Jofra Archer conceded only two runs. But meanwhile, Agarwal hit sixes on Ankit Rajput and Unadkat, while Archer, who held the ball in the fourth over, was welcomed by Rahul with three consecutive fours. Rajput also took 17 runs in his second over.

Aggarwal was replaying 89 innings played against Delhi Capitals. Both his sixes in the first over off leg-spinner Rahul Teotia were visible. He completed 50 runs off just 26 balls, hitting the second leg spinner Shreyas Gopal for a six. However, Agarwal scored the next 50 runs off just 19 balls and completed a hundred off 45 balls to become the second Indian batsman to score the fastest century in the IPL after Yusuf Pathan (37 balls). Agarwal caught Tom Curran off midwicket after scoring his first century in the IPL.

Rahul also returned to the pavilion in Rajput’s next over. Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 132 in the last match, did not look as flowy as in his previous innings but he supported Agarwal well and completed his half-century in 35 balls. In the last overs, Puran presented a good example of his skill of playing long shots. He hit two sixes of his trunk on Archer, who gave away 46 runs in four overs. Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten on 13 runs.