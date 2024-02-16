At the last minute it was reported that the construction of Section 5 of the Mayan Trainsoon to be inaugurated, has been suspendedbecause a judge in Yucatán has issued a resolution against the great project of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to reports, the file that includes the resolution against the Mayan Train indicates that the Construction works must be stopped immediatelyuntil it is “accredited before the First District Court in the State of Yucatán, that they have carried out the geological, geophysical and geohydrological studies referred to in conditions 9 and 10 of the environmental authorization.”

Although the news was barely disclosed, the notification of the Judge's resolution was presented on January 22, where they invited the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) to accredit the requested documentation.

Now him Fonatur must compile detailed documentationincluding logbooks, construction memories and records, to report on the state of cenotes, caverns and caves along section 5 south of the Mayan Trainas well as the prevention and protection measures adopted to avoid contamination of groundwater.

Inauguration date and tourist relevance

Despite the suspension of works, section 5 of the Mayan Trainwhich extends from Cancun to Tulum, is scheduled to open on February 29according to the federal government announcement.

This section, divided into north and south, is especially anticipated due to its high influx of international tourism. However, the multiple impacts to cenotes in the construction zone have raised environmental concerns.

In the coming weeks, Fonatur and the Government of Mexico must prove that they have all the pertinent studies of the Mayan Train work, if they wish to continue with the inauguration plans or report on the deadline for this new section to be open to the public. general public.