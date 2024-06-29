Campeche, Mexico.- The virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, committed this Friday to continuing the Mayan Train during her six-year term.

“It is a strategic work, not a priority, strategic, and of development with justice, that is the fourth transformation of public life. The Mayan Train means well-being and development with justice for the Mayan communities and peoples.

“I want to tell you that we are going to continue with the Mayan Train, with the justice plans and to continue rescuing these beautiful archaeological sites,” he said.

During a joint tour with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sheinbaum assured that it is one of the great tangible legacies that the Tabasco native will leave.

“The Maya Train is, without a doubt, one of the greatest legacies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of course in tangible terms, it is a unique work in the world. This great infrastructure has other great lessons that are a symbol of transformation.

“While in the past the railways were privatized and passenger trains ended, in the present of transformation the role of the State in guiding development and the importance of public companies is recovered,” he expressed.

In front of the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Sheinbaum highlighted the role that military engineers played in the construction of the Mayan Train.

But he also highlighted the way in which the hiring of the civilians who participated in the project was carried out.

“Discover the potential and dedication of military engineers for the development of the country and, with it, the construction of peace and well-being.

“He conceived a project in which workers would participate and be well paid, far removed from the old railways of the Porfiriato, with the slavery of overexploitation, with starvation wages that characterized the old regime,” he added.

Sheinbaum and López Obrador led the inauguration ceremony of Mused, the Edzná site museum, on Friday.