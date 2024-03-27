It was only a matter of time.

Yes, it just had to enter into regular operation, for the failures in the call Mayan Train.

Faults that are visible throughout the entire route, in all sections and that sooner or later will cause a major collapse.

And what happened last Monday in the aforementioned Mayan Train It's just the beginning.

Because?

Because according to experts, the work is so poorly designedcalculated, projected and carried out, which in a few months will be useless and billions of pesos will have been thrown into the pockets of who knows who.

If a pillage and a deficiency endemic in all pharaonic works of Obrador; works that will also collapse at any moment and that in the same way have been nothing more than bottomless barrels of sexennial predation.

But also for the first time here we agree with the President López Obrador.

Because?

Because in its best style liar and cynicthe president found and coined the best synonym for the crime of “robbery”.

Yes, it turns out that, according to Obrador's discursive and propagandist whims, the crime of “heist” should be interpreted “as a human error“, not like that sanction that even the Divine Laws condemn.

And, if we start from the Mexican president's interpretation of the crime of robbery, there is no doubt that the derailment of the Mayan Train “was a human error.”

Yes, human error on the part of the president's children, the friends of the president's children and the entire claque of the first presidential circle, who have become even nauseatingly rich from the so-called priority works of the 4-T.

But we go in parts.

Last Monday – and in the midst of relentless official censorship – some media documented a dangerous derailment that occurred on a section of the Mayan Train; transport baptized in different parts of the world as “The Train of Death”.

It turns out that a new construction, a few weeks after having been inaugurated and which was supposedly supervised by the “military experts” who built it, went off track inexplicably.

What happened…? Locals and strangers asked themselves.

This is how the president responded in his morning yesterday, Tuesday, March 26, 2024: “There was a human error at the station, there was no change of track… in a track apparatus… and a search is being made to see if it was intentional or It was a mistake on the part of those responsible for managing the roads….

“And yes, the train has a safety system that worked and that is why fortunately there were no injuries or unfortunate misfortunes. The investigation is being carried out and we are going to see what happened.”

However, López Obrador forgets that, just in recent days, Latinus and Carlos Loret released an audio in which the president's children and their partners in the construction of the Mayan Train recognize that the work could collapse at any time, but in a mocking tone they say that, in due time, they will see how they solve it.

Everything was revealed in a report that reveals the risk of the Mayan Train derailing, since the companies of the president's children and his partners would have bribed the specialists in guaranteeing the quality of the materials of the work.

Participating in the corruption scandal – sorry, in “human error” – are businessman Amílcar Olán, as well as Andrés and Gonzalo López Beltrán, sons of the president.

The journalistic work revealed an audio between Amílcar Olán with Pedro and Osterlen Salazar Beltrán, cousins ​​of AMLO's children, where they talk about how thousands of cubic meters of ballast – the stone on which the train tracks are placed – were delivered to the Mayan Train without quality certifications. To do this, they would have bribed the laboratory that carried out the tests.

In the recording you can hear the amount of money they gave to said laboratory so that the material was not subjected to quality control.

“When it derails it's going to be another fart!” Pedro Salazar says mockingly, after explaining that every 3 thousand cubic meters, the ballast must undergo quality tests to guarantee its safety.

And yes, sooner rather than later the Mayan Train derailed and the corruption that caused it was described by López Obrador as “human error.”

Yes, the “human error of stealing.”

At the time.

IN THE PATH.

Due to the Easter holiday, the Political Itinerary will be back on Monday, April 1, 2024.

