Mexico.- The mayan train It is one of the most ambitious projects of the current administration, as it seeks to connect and strengthen the economy of five states in the southeast of Mexico.

This rail transport project will be built in two phases and will cover more than 1,500 kilometers of roadsinterconnecting the main cities and tourist areas of the region.

The vision of zero accidents and ticket sales

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) has promised that the Mayan Train will be a service of safe and accident-free transport. To achieve this, the Sedena has partnered with companies and travel agencies to facilitate ticket sales. However, their prices have not yet been determined.

Comparing prices with other trains

According to data from other similar trains in the world, the costs may vary according to the type of passenger (domestic or foreign) and the distance traveled. On average, prices could range from $20 (approximatelyand 460 Mexican pesos) and the $90 (approximately 2,100 Mexican pesos) one way.

How much will it cost to ride the Mayan Train?

Although they have not yet been announced official ticket prices for the May Traina, the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (phonatur) shared a list of approximate costs in 2018.

According to this list, the General admission per person will cost 60 Mexican pesosWhile for national students with a valid credential will be 30 pesos and for the teachers of the country with a valid credential, also 30 pesos. Meanwhile, the fee for foreign people would have a cost of 80 mexican pesos.

Compared to other similar trains, the Mayan Train could be one of the cheapest rail transport services in the world, which makes it attractive for both tourists and locals who want to explore the beautiful landscapes of the Yucatan peninsula, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

