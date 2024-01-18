Ferrari, Weug makes his debut in the F1 Academy

Maya Weug is ready to take to the track in the second season of the F1 Academy championship with the Prema Racing team. The girl born in Spain 19 years ago, but with a Dutch and Belgian passport, entered the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy in 2021 and last year did herself honors in the European Formula Regional championship, arriving in the top-10 on six occasions and finishing the ranking is in 17th place.

Weug began racing at the age of seven, starting a successful career in karting and making his debut in single-seaters after winning the program “Girls on Track – Rising Stars” organized by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission in collaboration with the Maranello youth program which then welcomed her into the team.

Weug's words

“I'm really excited to get back on track this season“, these are the words of the driver to Ferrari channels. “I'm sure it will be an interesting experience to be able to work with a prestigious team like Prema“.

“It is a great honor for me to represent Ferrari again this year and especially to be able to do so in an interesting platform like the F1 Academy. Now I will focus on working hard with the Ferrari Driver Academy and with Prema to prepare for the season in the best possible way with the aim of experiencing it as a protagonist”.