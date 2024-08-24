CDMX.- Construction work on the Maya Train in Section 5 south broke one of the main pipelines that supply drinking water to Playa del Carmen, in Quintana Roo, so the service was suspended this Friday and could remain so until Saturday, reported the company Aguakan, concessionaire of the service.

After videos were released of a flooded area under a bridge where the Train will run on Benito Juárez Avenue, at the entrance to Playa del Carmen, Aguakan reported that the ICA company notified them that they hit and broke a 30-inch or 76-centimeter pipe.

“Since this is one of the main arteries that we use to provide service to the entire city of Playa del Carmen, this implies the detention of our wells in the catchment area, as well as a whole series of activities that must be carried out to reduce the levels of this flood,” he explained in a statement. “Unfortunately, this situation generated by a third party will affect the rest of the day, generating low pressure and lack of water in some neighborhoods of the city,” he added.

Aguakan said that its workers were already checking the leak, but asked the population to take precautions and reduce water use.

“It is important to mention that after finishing the work, during the day Saturday, August 24, there could be low pressure in the Municipality,” he added. In a video of the leak published on Facebook, a citizen accused that in that same area the service had already been affected by the works of the Train in Section 5 south, from Playa del Carmen to Tulum. “It is not a cenote, I repeat, it is not a cenote, it is a pipeline, it is one of the main lines that directs the water to Playa del Carmen. The machinery punctured one of these pipes, even before a fault had already occurred. Here I do not understand why or how they punctured the same pipe, the same pipeline again in the same place. I do not understand if they do not have a plan to be able to identify the areas where they are going to do this work. Unfortunately, the damage is already done,” he said. On August 7, Aguakan reported the suspension of drinking water service in Playa del Carmen due to the relocation of a 20-inch line for the works of the Maya Train in that section that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to inaugurate last December, although he now assures that it will be before he leaves office, on September 30.