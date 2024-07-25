The construction of the Mayan Train ccontinues to reveal the secrets of the ancient Mayan civilization. In section 7, near the Kohunlich Archaeological ZoneIn southern Quintana Roo, archaeologists from the INAH have made an exceptional discovery: seven archaeological monuments of great importance.

The Mayan Train unearths a Mayan treasure in Quintana Roo by modifying its original layout to preserve five of these structures in situ.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History reported that The road to the Kohunlich station of the Mayan Train has been modified to preserve five pre-Hispanic structures.

With the support of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), specialists are working hard to restore and consolidate these buildings, which date back to the Classic period (300-900 AD).

These buildings, located on the outskirts of Kohunlich, correspond to family groups of the Mayan elite and present architectural characteristics of the Petén style.

Among the most notable finds is a crescent-shaped snail pectoral, a ceremonial object of great symbolic value and a unique find of its kind in the Mayan region.

The Mayan Train in Quintana Roo defies archaeologists’ expectations. Initially, it was believed that the peripheral areas of large Mayan cities such as Kohunlich were intended for agricultural activities.

However, this discovery reveals that these areas were also inhabited by the Mayan elite, which opens up new perspectives on social organization and occupation of the Mayan territory.

The structures discovered are residential units with diverse architectural features. Structure 35027, the closest to the train station, was presented by the governor of Quintana Roo and stands out for the presence of the snail pectoral.

Other structures feature multiple rooms, internal courtyards and elaborate facades, evidencing the architectural sophistication of the period.

The Maya Train not only enriches our knowledge about the Mayan civilization, but also demonstrates the importance of integrating the protection of cultural heritage into large-scale infrastructure projects.