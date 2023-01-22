President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that the mayan train It will be inaugurated in December 2023 in its entirety, during his visit to supervise the work in the stretch of Izamal, Yucatan.

It was through social networks where President López Obrador highlighted the majesty of the region that has great natural and archaeological beauty.

“In the supervision of the construction of the Mayan Train —which we will inaugurate in December of this year in its entire length (1,554 km)— we flew over the town of Izamal, Yucatán, where a majestic archaeological site and the beautiful colonial convent can be seen. Nothing like the deep Mexico”wrote the president on social networks.

This message given by AMLO comes a few days after a court will grant a provisional suspension against Section 5 of the Mayan Train that goes from Cancun to Tulum.

The suspension was informed by the Sálvame del Tren collective, who announced last Wednesday that a judge granted the measure to suspend the works in said region.