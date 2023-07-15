Maya Nazor did what few would think and was to have made a aesthetic operation to look much prettier, something that left more than one with a square eye, since fans of the blonde assure that she did not need it, she was even compared to herself karely ruiz.

On the Venomous Queen page, a video appeared where you can see Maya Nazor on a hospital stretcher where she is seen recovering and part of her bust appears bandaged, which is why comments began that an increase could have been made.

Although the former Santa Fe Klan did not go into detail about what was done, what is a fact is that Maya Nazor She has always had a unique natural beauty, so she has been highly questioned by netizens, while others have supported her.

“She is already a mother and she breastfed, the breasts are not the same”, “Do not stain, there is no doubt that we are never satisfied with some so precious of face and body”, “I take Santa Fe for the pimp now that they have seen each other, already He even forgot that his morrillo’s father recorded the nopor video,” write the social networks.

It is worth mentioning that soon we will see Maya Nazor debut for the magazine Playboy one of her biggest dreams, because it was something she wanted from a very young age, so everyone expects it to be a cover worthy of a goddess.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp