born a January 5 in Cuernavaca, MorelosMaya Nazor is an ‘influencer’ and model who enjoys great popularity on social networks, in instagram accumulates little more than 4 million 448 thousand followerswho delight in their spicy online content where they regularly show off their athletic physique in bikinis or casual clothes.

What youtuber She has a blog where she gives up-to-date advice on modeling and lifestyle, in 2016 she opened her Instagram account and since then she has not stopped, she has received more than 290 thousand likes in your account TikTokwhere she captivates her fans by appearing in short dance or modeling videos.

Since she was a teenager, she was fixated on social media platforms, her first attempts at Youtube were in 2016 and from then on, it achieved success and economic profits soon fell, thanks to the fact that it remains current with the latest fashion trends.

He knows how to captivate his followers Instagram nazormaya

It was in August 2021 when she formalized her sentimental relationship with the rapper Santa Fe Klan, with whom he had a son; however, she started 2023 with a lot of positive attitude and delighted his fans in the social media with an elegant black dress to celebrate her birthday.