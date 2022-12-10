Maya Mia, the influencer from 1.2 million fans on Instagram found dead

Maja Janeska, an influencer with over 1.2 million Instagram followers, was found dead in what South African media and family members are calling “mysterious circumstances”. Investigators said Janeska, 39, was found with a gunshot wound to her head at her luxury home at Bassonia Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 2. The woman’s body was found in the bedroom.

The girl, known as ‘Maya Mia’, was reportedly living with tycoon Kyle Phillips, co-director of Johannesburg-based tobacco maker Carnilinx. Phillips. The man told authorities he was brushing his teeth in the bathroom when he heard a shot coming from their bedroom. Police have confirmed they have launched an investigation into the influencer’s death. A family member told South African media News24 that Janeska sometimes “feared for her life” and worried about being killed.