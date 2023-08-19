Maya Kingma (27) from Deventer hoped that everything would change. Nothing is less true. A year after apologies from the triathlon federation for abuses – which she was the first to raise – the best triathlete in the Netherlands is still being bullied and excluded. And she doubts whether she should go to the Olympic Games in Paris. “If I fall, no one thinks: let’s help her.”

#Maya #Kingma #raised #abuses #triathlon #world #bullied #Doesnt #feel #safe