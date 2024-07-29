Maler verbrachte 1904 drei Monate in der tausend Jahre zuvor verlassenen und seither von Dschungel überwucherten Stadt. Dabei übernachtete er in einem Gemäuer, das seither „Malers Palast“ genannt wird. Diese noch gut erhaltene Ruine ist Teil der sogenannten Zentralen Akropolis, eines labyrinthischen, bis zu fünf Stockwerke aufragenden Wohnkomplexes.

Klangkulisse wie von Urzeittieren

Dort dürften ihn so manchen Morgen die Brüllaffen aus dem Schlaf gerissen haben – kurz vor Sonnenaufgang machen die Tiere oft einen infernalischen Lärm. Das hört sich dann an, als würde im nächsten Moment ein Tyrannosaurus durchs Unterholz brechen, und könnte Archäologen in den Zwanzigerjahren des vorigen Jahrhunderts zu der Bezeichnung für eine Gebäudegruppe 500 Meter weiter südwestlich inspiriert haben: „Lost World“, auf Spanisch „Mundo Perdido“, nach dem Titel von Arthur Conan Doyles Roman aus dem Jahr 1912, in dem eine Expedition in den Amazonas auf Urzeittiere trifft.

Etwas verloren kommt der Mundo Perdido uns noch immer vor, als wir diesen Bezirk nun betreten. Dabei sind auch diese Bauten heute vom Urwald befreit und für Touristen erschlossen. Schließlich ist Tikal, 64 Kilometer nordöstlich der Stadt Flores im Norden Guatemalas gelegen, die wichtigste archäologische Attraktion des Landes. In ganz Lateinamerika haben nur noch Chichén Itzá und Tulum in Mexiko noch mehr Besucher und natürlich Machu Picchu in Peru.

Everyone knows it from "Star Wars" Temple I and II, taken from Temple IV

It is above all the six large temple pyramids that attract so many people to Tikal. Three of them – Temples I, II and III – have been seen by anyone with even the slightest contact with Western popular culture. At the beginning of the last half hour of the first “Star Wars” film, they are the backdrop for the sequence in which Han Solo’s spaceship reaches the rebel base on Yavin 4. For the scene, which lasts nine seconds in the film, special effects experts traveled to Guatemala in March 1977 and lugged their camera equipment up Temple IV, the tallest building in Tikal at 70 meters, from which the three other temples with their high roof ridges rise picturesquely out of the jungle.

The Mundo Perdido remains invisible in the “Star Wars” scene, although the area is in the picture for four seconds and there is also an impressive 31-meter-high pyramid here. However, it lacks the crest-crowned sacred building; it never had one. Instead, you are standing up there on the earliest surviving monumental structure of Tikal. While those six Roman-numbered temple pyramids all date from the late classical period, from the 8th and early 9th centuries AD, the Mundo Perdido pyramid was completed in around 250 AD, at the dawn of the classical Mayan period.

Buildings of enormous dimensions

In fact, the Mundo Perdido is one of the oldest parts of the city and dates back to the Preclassic period. In this era, which can be traced back to the early seventh century BC in Tikal, the Maya already inhabited extensive urban centers and erected buildings there, sometimes of enormous dimensions. The Preclassic period ended around 250 AD in a similarly abrupt and mysterious way to the Classic period 650 years later. Many cities were abandoned, others soon rose to great importance, including Tikal. With the Maya Classic period, historically tangible city-states began to establish themselves, ruled by dynasties of “divine rulers” who now had chronicles of their houses recorded in precisely dated stone inscriptions.

Of the approximately fifty city states of the classical Maya, just under a dozen were of particular historical importance. Of these, Tikal is not only one of the largest, its sacred and royal center has also been particularly well researched. A variety of uncovered buildings and numerous inscriptions bear witness to the lost civilization: the city speaks to its researchers at every turn.

Not everything is understandable. Many glyphs have weathered away, many monuments were later built over or desecrated. Such as the stele on which Tikal’s earliest inscription can be found. It is dated October 16, 292 AD. It shows a ruler in full regalia. Due to the damage to the stele, his name is not known – just as the names of twelve other rulers of Tikal are unknown or their wording is not certain. At least we know that the city was ruled by a total of 33 rulers between the first and 9th centuries, including at least two women.

Other things that the stones of Tikal whisper to us are clear but still full of mystery. These include buildings like the temple we have now climbed up to, the second largest structure in the Mundo Perdido after the pyramid. It stands on a platform whose flanks are designed as a sequence of sloping and vertical surfaces. This so-called talud-tablero design is characteristic of the architecture of the great city of Teotihuacán. Before its sudden demise in the sixth century, that metropolis flourished for more than 200 years at the same time as Tikal – but in the highlands of Mexico, a thousand kilometers away.

Exchange of views with the rain god

The enclosure of a smaller platform also murmurs in the formal language of Teotihuacán: one can recognize the pair of glasses-shaped eyes of the central Mexican rain god Tlaloc and a paw-cross decoration. In fact, the connection between Tikal and Teotihuacán has been a topic of research ever since Maya expert Tatiana Proskouriakoff noticed a figure armed with an “atlatl”, a spear thrower, on a stele from the city of Uaxactún north of Tikal in the 1950s. This type of thing is typical of central Mexico, but was neither used nor usually depicted by the Maya. So was the talud-tablero style not just a fashion that came to the Maya region as a result of long-distance trade, but were the contacts perhaps much more direct?

South of the Mundo Perdido, this question still preoccupies archaeologists today. To their excavations, we follow an unmarked path that winds its way through dense jungle for several kilometers south of the Perdido pyramid. Everywhere, the jungle floor rises up into tree-covered hills, many of which are unexplored Mayan buildings. Eventually, we reach an area excavated in the 1980s with talud tablero structures. One is still exposed. It has been partially restored and covered to protect a stucco relief. A strange object was found here at the time: a stone standard with an inscribed shaft and the emblem of an owl holding an atlatl. It is the name or coat of arms of a man. The researchers usually call him simply the “spear-throwing owl.”

Access of the superpower Teotihuacán?

From the glyphs on the standard and other sources, it is now clear that this man was ruler in Teotihuacán between 374 and 439 AD, that his general, a man named Siyaj K’ak’ (“the Fireborn”), arrived in Tikal on January 31, 378, and that the ruler there died on the same day. In September of the following year, 379, a new king ascended to the throne of Tikal. He was the son of Spear-Thrower Owl, who was only eleven years old.

Apparently the superpower Teotihuacán – with 130,000 inhabitants and 20 square kilometers of built-up area, the largest city in pre-Columbian America at the time – had overthrown the dynasty of the not exactly insignificant Tikal and installed a new one. Parts of the local elite were probably involved, because the mother of the new king was a Maya, probably a noble Tikaleña. General Siyaj K’ak’ also appeared in seven other Maya cities at the time. Apparently there were some things there that needed to be sorted out in the interests of Teotihuacán and his master Spear Thrower Owl.

Excavations that the Guatemalan archaeologist Edwin Román Ramírez and colleagues published in the journal “Antiquity” in 2021 have now shed new light on the relationship between Tikal and Teotihuacán. Their excavations are still ongoing. They are located very close to the site where the spear-throwing owl’s standard was found and are examining a structure that was taken in 2018 on aerial photographs using LIDAR. The method, which is now frequently used in archaeology, works in a similar way to radar – only with laser beams instead of radio waves. Computer technology makes it possible to identify the jungle vegetation as such and calculate it out of the images. This “digital defoliation” from the air makes artificial elevations on the jungle floor visible that no one would notice below. In this case, it was a rectangular building complex including a small pyramid. What’s amazing is that this floor plan is well known to Mesoamerican archaeologists; it is that of a complex called Ciudadela, a prominent structure in Teotihuacán, only scaled down to 30 percent.

What went wrong remains unclear

In fact, Edwin Román Ramirez and his team came across finds here that clearly point to Teotihuacán. The “Ciudadela” of Tikal is an architectural quote, write the archaeologists. But it is by no means a stone demonstration of power by General Siyaj K’ak’ or his young protégé on Tikal’s throne. Rather, the ceramics found attest to the creation of the miniature Ciudadela around the year 300 – decades before the arrival of Siyaj K’ak’.

“We cannot say with certainty that the people who built it were from Teotihuacán,” says Edwin Román Ramírez. “But they were certainly people who were very familiar with the culture and traditions there.” The two cities had obviously had long, intensive relations – and they were not unfriendly. The mini-ciudadela near the Mundo Perdido in Tikal is sometimes interpreted by researchers as a “Teotihuacan embassy.” What then went wrong that led Spear-Thrower Owl to switch dynasties in the previously friendly Tikal remains an open question.

Remembering Teotihuacán: Temple 5D-43 in Tikal