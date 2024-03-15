Last Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the video clip for the song “Habitación” by Maya Endo premiered at Casa Bulbo, in collaboration with producer Rulolo and under the direction of Daniela Delgado.

The “Room” Project:

“Room” is more than a song, a multidimensional experience project. According to its authors, they have sought to fuse the lyrical sensitivity of Maya Endo with the blunt style of Rulol and the direction of Daniela Delgado, known as DD and for her brand Doe Maar Normaal. The video clip has four sequences: a pool, some ruins, a hill and a bed outside. Everything has a surreal air. The scenes serve as a backdrop to explore the imagery of an expansive room where Maya Endo's multiple alter egos coexisted. The idea of ​​introducing collage seeks to capture the dose of uncertainty and play that are present in every recording.

Daniela Delgado in the video clip for “Room”

About Daniela Delgado:

Daniela Delgado, creative director who graduated from Willem de Kooning Academy, Rotterdam, is an interdisciplinary artist whose work encompasses photography, video, styling and performance. As founder of the “Doe Maar Normaal” platform, Daniela seeks to merge styles and break stigmas, celebrating creative reuse and the “Thrift” scene. Her innovative approach has left its mark on editorial projects, campaigns for well-known brands and international exhibitions.

Shot of Maya Endo in the video clip.

About Maya Endo:

Maya Endo, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Lima, has captivated audiences with her talent from an early age. At just 18 years old, she released her first EP “MayaMaya”, followed by singles like “nervios” and “2033”. Her solo project, launched in 2021, promises to take her music to new horizons, exploring genres like indie-pop and bedroom-pop. At 20 years old, Maya continues to surprise the Lima public while she works on future musical releases.

The musician and producer Lorenzo “Rulolo” Tapia

About Rulolo:

“Rulolo”, also known as Lorenzo Tapia, is an artist and music producer with an extensive career in the Peruvian music scene. After his time in renowned bands such as Temple Sour, Lorenzo has ventured into musical production, collaborating with various artists and launching his own personal project. “Habitación” marks the start of a series of collaborations planned for 2024, cementing Rulolo as a prominent name in the music industry.

