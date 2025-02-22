Ismael ‘May’ Zambada, head of the Sinaloa cartel And prisoner since mid -2024 in the US, he threatens the government of Claudia Sheinabum: he says that if the president of Mexico does not make the efforts to repatriate him and that he is tried in his country, he will reveal issues … that will “collapse” the bilateral relationship between Sheinbaum and Donald Trump.

The capo alleges that it must be judged in Mexico because its arrest in the US had as a background a kidnapping. Supposedly Zambada was deceived by the faction of “Los Chapitos”, climbed to an plane and landed in Texas where his arrest took place. The Mexican government believes that everything was planned by US security agencies.

In A letter presented at the New York Mexican ConsulateZambada said that his transfer was a violation of Mexican sovereignty. He considered that if the Mexican State does not act, he will be sentenced to death penalty and his case will constitute a “dangerous” precedent that would allow at any time any foreign government could unpunished violating this territory and its sovereignty.

“This demand is not optional,” Zambada said and then concluded: “Must intervene (the government) so that this matter is not in a collapse In the bilateral relationship between the two countries, since the irregular and illegal way in which the subscriber was made available to the United States authorities should not be lost.

This Friday Sheinbaum said the request will be reviewed by the Attorney General of Mexico. «We will analyze itI repeat, beyond this person that for the crimes he has committed, the issue is the right of a Mexican citizen in the face of being tried there without having followed the entire procedure, a citizen, anyone, who is persecuted in the United States and who It takes to the United States without any participation of the Government of Mexico, ”said the president.

“The Prosecutor’s Office has worked a lot and then we will review it with the prosecutor and on Tuesday, if it seems to them, that it comes to the security meeting, forgiveness, to the security morning apart from the meeting, which can inform us,” He added.

The Mexican opposition has reacted to Zambada’s approach. «Mexico cannot accept that a criminal threatens to collapse. Our government should rather ensure that ‘May’ says everything he knows, ”said the senator of the National Action Party, Marko Cortés on Friday.

He said that the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel can provide information to dismantle criminal groups and identify white collar criminals. “All the information that” El Mayo ‘can provide, about the networks of complicity of the federal, state and municipal governments with the crime, it would be quite well, “said the senator.

For his part Ricardo Monreal, Coordinator of the ruling party in the Chamber of Deputies He said that while the Consulate General of Mexico in New York had to receive the letter given to him the legal representative of “May”, to send it to Sheinbaum, the Mexican State cannot admit the threat of “collapse.”

«What should not admit is the blackmail tone. Of course, no. The tone that ‘if you don’t do this, this will happen’, that is not. It seems to me that the State cannot admit, the Mexican State, no blackmail of any person, and less than an alleged offender, ”he said.