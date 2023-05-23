Faithful to the tradition in the Mexican school calendar, this month of May 2023 There have been many rest days for preschool, primary and secondary students, which has helped to increase the economic benefits of Mexican domestic destinations.

In this context, the basic education students you will be happy to know that you will still be able to enjoy a last long weekend this fifth month of this year, and immediately we will tell you how much and why.

May will have ANOTHER school BRIDGE for a reason you can’t imagine

As we mentioned before, as in past years, this month of May 2023 has been characterized by a large number of public holidays and school bridges, such as the Teacher’s Day and the Day of the Battle of Puebla.

Now, to say goodbye to this month of May properly, and with the imminent arrival of the summer holidays, according to the official calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), there will be one last long weekend for preschool students. , primary school and high school.

It is so Next Friday, May 26, 2023, will be the last long weekend for this month of May. Reason? The last meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE) will be held, so basic education students from all over the national territory will be able to enjoy a total of 3 days off.

With the above, the break for preschool, primary and secondary students will begin next Friday, May 26 and will end on Sunday, May 28, while on Monday they must return to classrooms to continue with the activities included in the official calendar of the Secretary of Public Education.

At this point, it should be remembered that, recently, the SEP made the decision to make some changes to the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, so some modifications were made to the one published last year, although, it should be clarified that the The changes that were made to the SEP’s 2022-2023 school calendar were carried out in the so-called “Intensive Continuing Training Workshop”, so that, in general, there were no affectations for the students.