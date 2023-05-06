The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the current month of May is one of the months of the first transitional period (spring) between the winter and summer seasons, explaining that this month witnesses the continuation of the sun’s apparent movement towards the north of the equator, as the day gradually lengthens in the northern hemisphere, which leads to In turn, it will lead to a gradual rise in temperatures in most regions of the country. The center indicated that during this month the effect of the Siberian high air in the country weakens and recedes, as well as depressions in the region, as an air depression extends from the west or from the east, and when it is accompanied by the extension of upper air depressions heading from west to east, cloud quantities increase over Some areas with a chance of rain.

He noted that the percentage of humidity in the air decreases slightly during this month, compared to the previous month of April, especially with the second half of it, although opportunities remain for the formation of fog and light mist in separate areas, especially during the first half of it, and its occurrence is less frequent in the second half.

The center stated that according to climate statistics and historical records, the average temperature during this month ranges between 30.5 and 33.5 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature between 37.2 and 40.7 degrees Celsius, and the lowest between 24 and 26.6 degrees Celsius. Pointing out that the highest temperature recorded in the country during the month of May was 50.2 degrees Celsius, in the “Umm Al-Zamoul and Fujairah Airport” area in 2009, while the lowest temperature was on “Jebel Jais” in 2005, when it reached nine degrees Celsius.

He stated that the average wind speed during the current month is 13 km/h, and that the highest wind speed was recorded at 117.2 km/h in “Jebel Mabrah” in 2010, while the average relative humidity during this month reaches 39%, and the average maximum relative humidity ranges from Between 54% and 82%, and the youngest is between 14% and 22%.