Many of you know of my love for him Athletics, and some of you know of my love for him Athletic. I already told here some time ago that my father, a native of Santa Fe, pushed for her young son to leave Atleti, while my mother, from Bilbao from SodupeHe also pushed, but much less, so that his son was from Athletic. That’s where my love for the Basque team comes from, my other team. In my sticker albums when I was a puppy I loved the stickers of the team of Bilbao, I found those black pants more beautiful than a blue one, and I looked for hours and more hours at Iríbar’s cards, Red, those of Uriarte.

My two Athletics, or my two Athletics. My half-Basque pride goes through the roof these days before the feat of the lions. You listen to an Athletic line-up and it seems like the list of a group of friends from a neighborhood in Bilbao. Or a priest taking roll at a Jesuit college in Barakaldo. It is a truly exemplary team. Take a walk through the center of Bilbao on a match day in San Mamés it’s quite a show. This beautiful city full of flags in shops, bars and balconies is a hymn to love for some colors. A beautiful song. For all these things I am very Athletic, for the chrome of Iríbar, for the black pants of the uniform, for the balconies adorned with red and white flags, because I know they are the mother house of my other Atleti, for the old socks with horizontal red and white stripes, and so on.

Since the month of April has been stolen from us so often, it would have been great if in two consecutive finals they had given it back to that team and that crowd. No fans, no team deserves so much to hold the title of King of Cups like the glorious Athletic Bilbao. So in these days of rare endings I become more of my mother than my father in my spare time. I hope the public will return to the stadiums soon, surely a final of Copa del Rey It is the show that suffers the most from the absence of fans. Congratulations with all my heart, Real society!

