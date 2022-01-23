While last year it was clear that our universe is dying, there is another that continues to grow every year: that of starwars. And more specifically, in his television section. The saga that the filmmaker George Lucas conceived in 1977 with the premiere of the film Star Wars —which with the arrival of new deliveries would end up adding to its name Episode IV-A New Hope—, has not stopped expanding since then. And in different formats: books, video games, comics, movies and series that explore almost all stages of this work, from prehistory and the fall of the Old Republic to the establishment of the New Republic, through the Imperial era. That is, a period of more than 25,000 years. Since Disney acquired the rights to this story in 2012.and with the subsequent launch of its Disney+ platform in 2019, the entertainment giant has boosted the production of starwars on the small screen. The success of The Mandalorian (2019) was a green light for the rest of the fictions, some of them still to be released. The last, boba fett book (2021), follows in the wake left by the Mandalorian. But in order not to get lost in this ever-expanding universe, we have ordered the most relevant series of starwars and we highlight what each one has to offer.

First it is important to understand how the timeline works within the saga. The Battle of Yavin (BY), also known as the Battle of the Death Star, a battle that takes place in the Episode IV-A New Hope. With this starting point, more than twenty products have been developed for television, such as the old animated series or Lego series, most of them now combined and available on Disney +. They can be divided into two: those that are canonical —that is, those whose events do occur in the timeline of the saga—, such as Clone Wars (2008-2020) and those that are not, which would be parallel or alternative stories that do not affect continuity, for example Star Wars: Visions (2021).

The productions were so diverse that, in 2000, George Lucas’s company decided to create a database called Holocron —which at the same time are information storage devices within the saga—, which would have the purpose of giving continuity and coherence to all the stories of starwars. The arrival of Disney not only affected the production of content, but also how the existing content was managed. With the aim of marking its own course, and without being influenced by what has already been released to date, in 2014, Disney decides to remove from the canon a large part of the works created to date of the so-called expanded universe and goes on to group them under the name of legends.

After this kind of reboot, and after being promoted last year to executive creative director, the main person responsible for the direction that the saga takes is Dave Filoni. His merits? It is the thinking mind of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s book, The Clone Wars or the bad consignment, which have managed to please a demanding public. You still have more series in the loader: The Acolyte, that will put the focus on the dark side of the force; Andor, that will return to the protagonist of rogue one (2016) to give another perspective of the beginnings of the rebellion; or Ahsoka, where the life of who was the padawan of Darth Vader.

Clone Wars (2008-2020). seven seasons.

A squad of clones during ‘The Clone Wars’.

This is undoubtedly one of the best documents to see and understand how the universe of starwars. Temporarily located between episodes II and III, this series shows the viewer how the Clone Wars unfold on both sides and in the first person, both in offices and on the battlefield. The conflict with the separatists is an ideal pretext to travel throughout the galaxy and discover how diplomacy works, the political system, the hierarchy within the army or how the clones think. All while showing characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi or Anakin Skywalker in depth, and allowing you to meet jewels called to be the familiar face of starwarsas the padawan Ahsoka Tano. The final chapters of its last season, the most adult and twilight, which arrived after a wait of six years, take place at the same time as the Episode III–Revenge of the Sithcomplementing the original story with a different point of view.

the bad consignment (2021). A season

From left to right, the characters of Echo, Wrecker, Omega, Captain Rex and Hunter in a sequence of ‘Star Wars: The bad batch’. Lucasfilm Ltd. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

direct continuation of Clone Wars, takes the viewer on adventures with the Bad Remittance, a group of defective clones, whose variations allow them to have better genetic capabilities. Considered a spinoff of its predecessor, in which these characters are already introduced to us, comes to answer the premise of what a group of supermen would be like if it existed within the universe of starwars.

Star Wars Rebels (2014-2017). four seasons

The protagonists of ‘Star Wars: Rebels’, during a scene from the series.

Also under the Filoni label, this animated series tells the adventures of a group of rebels aboard the Ghost ship. With appearances by some of the main characters of the saga, it is a good option for the little ones and for those interested in knowing how the Rebel Alliance that would end up overthrowing the Sith Empire began to be forged.

The Mandalorian (2019-2021). two seasons

A scene from ‘The Mandalorian’, a Disney+ series with 24 nominations. THE COUNTRY

The great discovery of the universe starwars and the architect that continues so alive. While the end of the last trilogy did not convince in theaters —Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker—, this action-adventure series captivated viewers at home. A few years after the events of Episode VI, it narrates the adventures of Mando, a bounty hunter who finds a curious traveling companion who has already become the new mascot of the franchise.

boba fett book (2021). A season

After rescuing the mythical character —and his actor Temuera Morrison— to The Mandalorian, this other bounty hunter earned the right to have his own series. Because of his design and mysticism, he became from the beginning one of the most beloved figures in the saga; so much so that Disney has dedicated a small documentary to explain the phenomenon: Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett (2021). On this occasion, Fett will seek to leave behind his past as a bounty hunter to take Jabba the Hutt’s legacy on Tatooine.

Star Wars: The Resistance (2018-2020). two seasons

‘Star Wars Resistance’.

With the idea of ​​launching a prequel that helps contextualize the final trilogy of the saga, this animated series takes place a year before Episode VII. Especially recommended for lovers of the final deliveries and their protagonists, it tells the adventures of Kaz, a spy under the orders of Poe Dameron and BB-8. Not Filoni’s most acclaimed product.

Star Wars: Visions (2021). A season.

Scene from one of the episodes of ‘Star Wars: Visions’.

An exercise in freedom, both artistic and dramatic, within the corseted canon. Visions is an anthology of nine visual stories, each with an animation style, in which alternative stories that are not part of the new continuity of starwars. Ideal to explore this galaxy beyond the well-known and repeated characters of the Skywalker saga.

