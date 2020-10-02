Demonstrations took place in several cities in France at the call of Philipe Etchebest.

After the chef’s call Philippe Etchebest to demonstrate, many restaurateurs gave saucepan concerts in front of their establishment pto express their disagreement with the new government restrictions to fight Covid-19. For a week, bars and restaurants have been closed in Marseille because of the epidemic and drinking establishments must close at 10 p.m. in several large cities.

In a street in the Montparnasse district in Paris where there are many restaurants, the bosses all advance the same figure: 50 to 70% of operating losses over one year, with between a quarter and half of the employees still at home. .

In the event of a new closure, many restaurants would not survive, believes Jean, owner of the establishment “Le lead du Cantal”. However, he would agree to strengthen the health protocol. “As long as we stay open, we adapt. If we are asked to invest more but we close behind, it is absolutely useless, he explains to franceinfo. If I close, I still have outstanding credits and bills to pay behind and I don’t think the banks will accept any additional delays. It’s starting to strain on their side as well, which is normal. This week is decisive “, assures this restaurateur.

Giving a new turn of the screw in the sanitary protocol would be useless according to Julien who works in a café in the same district. “It’s not a good idea because already reducing the number of customers per table to 10, it’s complicated, if we go to eight, it’s not possible. We’re going to lose more customers “, he predicts, bitter. He also does not see himself asking for customer details, as suggested by the new health protocol proposed by restaurant owners, because “we already have trouble with masks”, he said.

That they shut down restaurants and bars, if that can solve the problem. But in this case, we have to be helped. We are not asking them to pay us the operating loss but that we have no costs during the closure.Julianto franceinfo

According to this cafetier, the government should “put back the partial unemployment without remaining dependent, that we pay the paid vacation and that we pay the rent”. Between status quo and strengthening of the health protocol, restaurant owners seem divided. They at least agree on one thing: they call for help no matter what.

Concert de casseroles in Paris: listen to Emmanuel Grabey’s report