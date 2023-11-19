Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/11/2023 – 21:42

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, recognized Javier Milei’s victory in the second round of the Argentine elections, but stated that the people and institutions of Argentina must face a test of their democracy.

“We trust that the Argentine people and their institutions will be able to overcome this new and very tough test for their democracy, represented by the election of Milei”, he said this Sunday, 19th, in a publication on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The federal deputy for Paraná said that the result of the presidential elections in Argentina must be recognized by everyone, as did candidate Sergio Massa, who had the support of the PT.

In the publication, Gleisi also stated that Brazil will be supportive in the challenge of building integration between the two countries and strengthening Mercosur. “We hope that such efforts will not be interrupted by the new government, because they represent the possibility of a better and fairer future for all of South America,” he said.