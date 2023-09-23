The Mexican singer Paulina Rubio52 years old and known as “The Golden Girl”carries out a new US tour titled “Camino Golden Hits”. At a recent concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, the former member of Timbiriche He could not avoid tears when remembering his mother, the actress Susana Dosamantes. Last July his first death anniversary was commemorated.

Paulina Rubio was performing “Enamorada”, one of her greatest hits, included in her album “Planeta Paulina”, released in 1996. In a part of the musical number, the former romantic partner of the Sinaloan singer Gerardo Bazúa, interacted with the fans who were in the stands. first rows. At that moment, one of her followers exclaimed: “may Susana Dosamantes live forever!”.

Those words moved Paulina Rubio and as she shed a few tears she expressed, “may this be my life.” Subsequently, the singer from Mexico City continued with her presentation. “Paulina is Paulina and later the daughter of that great actress, and beautiful and elegant woman Susana Dosamantes”, “her mom takes care of her from heaven”, “we love you Pau, receive all the love from your audience”, “it’s okay to cry” and others are the comments from his fans.

The film, theater and television actress María del Perpetuo Socorro Guadalupe Susana Dosamantes Rul Riestra, better known as Susana Dosamantesmother of Paulina Rubio, He lost his life at the age of 74, on July 2, 2022in a hospital in Miami, Florida, United States, due to pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed a few months before his death.

Paulina Rubio cries during concert when remembering her mother Susana Dosamantes

In that sad moment, Paulina Rubio published this message on his social networks, “with my heart in my hand and deep pain, I want to inform you that my mother, the beautiful Susana Dosamantes, today begins a new cycle, in total peace and surrounded by her family. My example of life, a being of light, a strong woman, today she joins eternal life.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp