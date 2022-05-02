Borsa, Mediobanca well in Piazza Affari. Down Cnh, Tim and Stm. Gas and oil are down

After a negative opening, around 10 o’clock the flash crash of the main European stock exchanges suddenly lost ground, causing the indices, which were already down by around 0.8%, to lose variable between 2 and 4%, before returning to their previous levels. On the Milan stock exchange the collapse led the Ftse Mib index to drop almost 900 points, suffering a loss of 3.8%. TO Frankfurt it reached -2.1%, a Paris -3.4%, a Madrid -2.4%, ad Amsterdam -4%. The highest losses on the Scandinavian exchanges, with Stockholm at -8%, while Copenhagen fell by 8.3% ed Helsinki 7.9%.

There has been no news capable of causing such a thing sharp decline: in the same minutes the April manufacturing PMI data were released in some European countries, with a mixed trend, in some cases growing (France), in others such as Germany, Italy and the Eurozone, but according to the operators they are not variations so significant as to justify a collapse.

The flash crash as defined in the financial literature, on this occasion it may have been caused by some according to a error in placing an order, in this case on various European stocks, so much so as to hit all the lists a little. In the past there have been cases of sharp drops due to automated high-frequency trading programs, which replicate movements in a matter of seconds.

However, the price lists got back on track within a few minutes. TO Milan the Ftse Mib has recovered and around lunchtime marks -1% at 23,996 points, while Frankfurt accuses a -0.84%. Paris lagged behind -1.4%, Madrid at -0.6%.

In detail, on the Milanese price list Cnh accuses a -1.38%, Tim down by 1.3%, Stm -2.6%. Oil comes down, with Eni -0.7%, Tenaris -1.7%, Saipem -1.4%. Down the automotive, with Stellantis -1.5%, Pirelli -1.3%. Among the banks it only rises Mediobanca with a + 0.7%; the bet of speculation in view of a possible is now directed on the title increase in the share by Del Vecchio after the defeat in the match on Generali. Missed increases for defensive energy stocks with Snam + 0.2%Terna + 0.7%, Italgas + 0.3% on the day of the quarterly report.

The differential between the BTP and the Bund stands at 184.8 points from the 184 at last Friday’s closing. The rate of return travels little moved, at 2.792%. Euro still down in the morning’s trading on the currency market. The common currency is losing ground against the dollar at 1.0515 (-0.2%), pending the meeting of the Fed Wednesday, which will decide on the rise in US rates. The euro, on the other hand, rises against the yen to 137.09, while the dollar against the yen gains 0.45 to 130.36.

Also oil prices They slid 3% in the morning, retreating further from the recent peak as concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the main crude oil importer, outweighed fears of supply disruptions due to the looming EU ban on Russian oil.

Futures on Wti they lost 3.13% to 101.41 dollars a barrel, those on Brent lost 2.7 to 104.28 dollars. Data released over the weekend showed factory activity in China contracted for the second month in a row to its lowest level since February 2020 due to anti-Covid lockdowns which also exacerbated concerns over weakness. of the question.

In addition to the bearish sentiment, the National Oil Corp Libya said on Sunday it would temporarily resume operations at the Zueitina oil terminal after suspending operations in late April due to ongoing political protests. In the meantime, the EU is preparing to launch the sixth round of penalties against Moscow, which would also include an oil embargo by the end of the year. Today about half of the 4.7 million barrels per day of crude oil exported from Russia goes to the Union

Stock exchanges, mixed start to the week awaiting the Fed

Waiting for FedThe central banks of the United Kingdom, Australia and Brazil will also decide on rates this week, but the most anticipated event is the Wednesday meeting of the US central bank. The expectation is for a substantial rate hike, by half a percentage point, but the markets also want to know both the details of the bank’s maxi-balance sheet reduction, and how many other heavy rate hikes there is. Fed intends to carry out in the coming months.

Ahead of the summit Fed the price of gold retreats and T-Bond yields return to record levels. The 10-year Treasury rate is 2.94%, the 2-year rate is 2.73% and the 30-year rate is above 3%. Meanwhile in Asia most of the lists are closed today, while Tokyo rises slightly and Seoul moves back. The stock exchanges of China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand have not opened.

Well the futures a Wall Streetwhich are up more than half a percentage point, after disappointing in April, with the Nasdaq down 13.3%, its worst month since 2008, the Dow Jones down 4.9% and the S&P 500 down 8, 8%.

For the month of May “the forecast is not good – he comments Antonio Cesaranochief global strategist of Intermonte – we are increasingly entering a stagflationary climate. Inflation rises, economic growth slows down and treatments to improve the situation contradict each other, which creates confusion. There stagflation it has this characteristic, it causes inflation and slows down growth, two factors that go in the opposite direction and that would require different medicines to be cured.

“At this moment the central banks they think only of curing inflation, even if the rise in prices in this phase is a cause of the slowdown in the economy, due to the loss of the purchasing power of wages. Having said that, I think there will be an increase in market turmoil in May. In short, we will continue to have a ‘bear’ market, which however could also generate good rebounds, albeit temporary “, concluded Cesarano.

