Pensions May 2023, increases on the way (but not for everyone): the guide

While inflation continues to “bite”, the shopping cart to empty and the economic crisis does not seem to stop, even the pockets of retirees they become emptier. And while the May check will be (for some) slightly lower due to the tax withholdings (read the article here to learn more ), on the other hand some good news is on the way. In particular for the pensions equal to or lower than the minimum treatment. With the circular number 35 dated April 3, 2023, INPS provided new ones calculation and payment instructions checks for May 2023. That’s what it’s all about.

As anticipated, INPS has recently communicated a series of innovations (calculation and payment) for checks for an amount equal to or less than the minimum treatment. Specifically, the Social Security Institute recalled how to calculate the increase decreed on a transitional basis with the Maneuver to counter the effects of the heavy inflation recorded in the last year, as well as providing all the necessary instructions to verify the payment.

Pensions May 2023, how the increase is calculated

Let’s start with the first step: how much will the increase be for pensions equal to or lower than the minimum treatment? How will the amount be calculated? In the circular, INPS explained that for the year 2023 the increase will be 1.5% (a percentage that grows up to + 6.4% for pensioners aged 75 or over) and 2.7% % for the year 2024. To better understand the increase, INPS has provided a series of “example” tables to keep as a point of reference.

Starting from one base of 563.74 euros of pension, considering that the beneficiary has less than 75 years old and applying the majority envisaged for 2023 which, as previously mentioned, is1.5%the pensioner will receive an increase of 8.46 euros, for a total of 572.20 EUR. Different situation if the beneficiary has over 75 years old: in this case the coefficient to be applied is del 6.4%: starting from the same check, you will therefore arrive at almost cash 600 euros total, with a difference of 36. It should be remembered that these amounts represent the limit for access to the benefit for 2023. The adjustment based on the definitive revaluation index will be made during the equalization for 2024.

Pensions May 2023, when the increase arrives

The increase intended for pensions equal to or lower than the minimum treatment will be paid at the same rate of payment as the pension and will be highlighted on the monthly slip with a specific specific item. For this month the pension payments started on 2 May, as the first of the month is a holiday, for accreditation at Poste Italiane and banks. For those who prefer cash collection, the calendar is based on alphabetical order according to the following scheme: surnames from A to B: Tuesday 2 May; surnames from C to D: Wednesday 3 May; surnames from E to K: Thursday 4 May; surnames from L to O: Friday 5 May; surnames from P to R: Saturday 6 May (morning only), surnames from S to Z: Monday 8 May.

Subscribe to the newsletter

