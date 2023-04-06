One summer day in 1973, Yoko Ono entered the office of her personal assistant, also her husband’s. She was a 22-year-old named May Pang, and Yoko Ono told her, “May, I have to talk to you. John and I are not at our best. He’s going to start dating other people. I know you’re single and I know you’re not after John, but you need a boyfriend and I think you’d be good for him.” Pang, the daughter of Chinese immigrants who owned a laundromat and raised in the Harlem (New York) neighborhood, had started working at just 19 years old at Apple Records, a record label founded in 1968 as a division of Apple Corps, the conglomerate that brought together the personal and artistic interests of The Beatles. Shortly after, she began to dedicate herself exclusively to the couple, whom she was aware of practically 24 hours a day: “A normal day consisted of making coffee for them, opening the mail or calling Andy Warhol or Jackie Onassis. Every day was a surprise, ”she revealed in an interview. At her boss’s proposition, Pang was dumbfounded: “How? You are crazy? I can not do this! He is my boss. He is your husband!”

Now May Pang, 72, is speaking in a forthcoming documentary, titled The Lost Weekend (the lost weekend), which alludes to the name with which John Lennon baptized his affaire which, however, lasted 18 months. The name is a reference to a 1945 film directed by Billy Wilder, which in Spain was translated as days without trace, and which tells the story of an alcoholic writer who, due to his addiction, harms everyone around him. In the documentary, Pang tells his version of what happened and how, through Yoko Ono, he lived her first love story: “I was 23 years old and my first boyfriend was John Lennon.”

More information

John Lennon and Yoko Ono had been married four years earlier, on March 20, 1969 in Gibraltar. A year later, in 1970, the Beatles disbanded and fans of the band soon blamed Yoko Ono for that decision. The harassment from the press and her fans was brutal, especially towards her, who seemed to represent the height of all evil for being a woman, and to make matters worse, a foreigner. Although the truth is that Yoko was never the cause of the separation of the Beatles, but one more element in the wear and tear of the most famous group in the world. It was Lennon, tired more than any other member of being a beatles, the one who looked for a way out and found it in Yoko Ono. And both built a new association, halfway between sentimental and artistic creation, which was able to position itself in the creative vanguard of the time. In 1971 they put land in the middle and left London to start a new life in New York.

Four years after their wedding, the relationship was not at its best. The couple had just moved into the iconic Dakota building in Manhattan at whose main entrance John Lennon would be assassinated seven years later. The marriage began to have problems. His sentimental crisis was also an artistic and creative crisis. Yoko Ono was perfectly aware of what was happening, as she revealed in an interview on The Telegraph in 2012: “We were ruining our careers. People hated me, and they hated John because of me.”

Mick Jagger, John Lennon and May Pang, in 1974. Ron Galella (Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Lennon’s insecurities as exbeatle forging a solo career resulted in increased alcohol consumption and increasingly jealous, obsessive and manipulative behavior towards Ono. Some of the details of this period include Yoko Ono’s obligation to accompany her every time she went to the bathroom, an exaggeration of previous behaviors, such as Lennon’s need for the Japanese artist to be always present, even in the recording studio with the Beatles, which would be one of the reasons for the band’s schism and something for which Ono was blamed exclusively, which she was branded as a meddlesome. They also include numerous infidelities on his part, one of which occurred at a party where his wife was present.

Yoko Ono needed some time away from John Lennon, and she came up with the perfect strategy: have another woman take care of him. “I thought it was best to give him a rest. And I needed to rest. May Pang was a highly intelligent, attractive, and extremely efficient woman. I thought she would be a good option, ”she revealed herself in the interview in The Telegraph. At that time, she wrote a song dedicated to Lennon titled I Want My Love to Rest Tonight (I want my love to rest tonight).

‘The Lost Weekend’

Julian Lennon with his father and May Pang the day they went to Disneyland. John Rodgers (Redferns)

“I didn’t know where it would take me,” May Pang acknowledged in an interview in this week’s issue of the magazine People. “I thought, ‘what will happen?’ I was happy with my job as an assistant. [Pero] he kept saying, ‘I don’t know where this is going to take us, but let’s take the leap.’ And they gave it, despite her initial reluctance, starting a love affair that would last 18 months, from 1973 to 1975, when John Lennon and Yoko Ono got back together.

May Pang did not play the role of a lover, but a full-fledged girlfriend. For a time, they even lived together, living halfway between New York and Los Angeles. In California they lived in a huge mansion where, according to legend, the meetings between John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe took place. Together they went to numerous parties with friends, including Ringo Starr (who, Pang admits, was really his friend). beatles favorite since he was a teenager because he loved his blue eyes), Elton John, Harry Nilsson or Mick Jagger. “John was an interesting person. He really loved everything and wanted to explore, ”recalls Pang in the interview with People. “He loved getting up, having his coffee in the morning. She loved blueberry pancakes, she loved swimming. She was just an amazing person who wanted to figure things out.” The two also shared his passion for music, “it was what she loved the most,” and even spent time jamming with former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and George Harrison. “George once said, ‘I’m so happy you’re with John,’ and it was very nice of him to tell me that,” he recalls.

During all this time, Pang decided to document everything through his camera, work that would end up collected in a book that he published in 2008 entitled Instant Karma. He also managed to get John to recover the relationship he had lost with his son Julian, the result of his first marriage to Cynthia Powell. In his book, you can see images of the couple with the child in Disneyland. Powell later acknowledged how grateful she was to Pang for bringing about a father-son reunion.

However, all that glittered was not gold. At the beginning of 1974, Lennon lived practically drunk and his sprees with the musician Harry Nilsson were constantly starring in the front pages of the newspapers. According to his biographers, that was a dark stage in the musician’s life, ravaged by depression, at the time he had to sign the last papers that linked him to the Beatles. And Yoko Ono was ever present. She called him frequently, sometimes more than 15 times each day. In 1974, Yoko Ono asked for a divorce and John Lennon accepted it. But it never came to pass. Pang tells in the interview of People who believes the artist’s enthusiasm to end his second marriage took Ono by surprise and was the catalyst behind her desire to end her “missing weekend” and win her husband back. He was trying to quit smoking and Ono told him that she knew a hypnotist. Pang claims that she “knew” things were over when Lennon saw Ono again. “You just know it,” she says. “He wasn’t the same when he came back.”

The relationship ended in a similar way to how it began. “Yoko didn’t realize that ours was going to become a love story. She thought it would be a matter of two weeks,” Pang explains in the documentary. One fine day, she received a call from Ono: “I’m thinking of getting back together with John.” Pang, again stunned, said, “What?” Yoko Ono responded: “I think it’s about time.”

Pang says that he had no sense of closure, nor did he have any kind of power in the beginning. For years, they continued to see each other: “She came to see me in secret, she told me that she still loved me. He told me very intimate things and I felt that there was still something. It was eating him up. Ours was not over.” They were friends until December 8, 1980, the day he died.