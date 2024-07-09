The President of Argentina, Javier Milei and 18 of the 24 provincial governors signed the May Pact on Tuesdayan initiative promoted by the president since last March and which he described as “a turning point” in the face of the “abyss” that urges the country to “change.”

In a ceremony held on the cold night of San Miguel de Tucumán (northwest), in the presence of some 700 guests – among them former presidents Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and Adolfo Rodríguez Saa (2001) and the entire ministerial cabinet -, Milei was able to complete his long-awaited signing of a “refoundational” pact, with the support of other political forces, although he had to wait a few more months to do so.

Last March, at the opening of the legislative year, The leader had launched his proposal to sign a program with ten “foundational and fundamental policies to restore the nation’s greatness.”

Javier Milei signs the May Pact, an initiative promoted by the president since last March. Photo:EFE/Presidency of Argentina

His idea was to sign it on May 25, another national celebration in Argentina, But this was not achieved because he had made the approval of his ambitious package of economic reforms, known as the ‘Bases Law’, a precondition, which did not receive the approval of Parliament until June 28.

Argentina is at a turning point. Breaking points in a nation’s history are not moments of peace and tranquility, they are moments of difficulty and conflict.

“Argentina is at a turning point. Breaking points in the history of a nation are not moments of peace and tranquility, they are moments of difficulty and conflict, where everything seems to be going uphill. These are moments when the abyss becomes so clear that change becomes an obligation and an urgency,” said Milei during his speech at the Casa Histórica in San Miguel de Tucumán.

The signing coincided with the beginning of July 9, the day on which Argentine Independence is celebrated, declared in 1816 in that same city.which gave a symbolic patina of political unity to this ceremony, since none of the 18 governors belong to the president’s party, La Libertad Avanza.

Milei stressed that “it seems like a distant dream” to think of “the golden age” that Argentina experienced after the original National Constitution of 1853, based on the liberal principles of Juan Bautista Alberdi, one of the most important and influential thinkers of the 19th century, whom the president often cites as a reference.

In fact, his Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines – known as the ‘Bases Law’ – takes its name from the text Bases and Starting Points for the Political Organization of the Argentine Republic, written by Alberdi in 1852 and which was the draft of the Magna Carta promulgated the following year.

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri (C) attends a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei and other political leaders to sign the 'May Pact'. Photo:AFP

“It seemed just as distant, even impossible” for opposition political leaders to meet in Argentina at an event like the one on Tuesday, said the president, who thanked “the greatness” of all the participants.

The governors who did not attend, due to disagreements with the proposal, were Claudio Vidal (Santa Cruz), Ricardo Quintela (La Rioja), Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires province), Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa), Gildo Insfrán (Formosa) and Gustavo Melella (Tierra del Fuego).

The main points of the May Pact

The objective of the pact is to “seal the basic agreements to move Argentina forward.”

The first five points are the inviolability of private property; the non-negotiable fiscal balance; the reduction of public spending to historic levels, around 25% of the gross domestic product; a “useful and modern” initial, primary and secondary education, with full literacy and no dropouts; and a tax reform “that reduces tax pressure, simplifies the lives of Argentines and promotes trade.”

Argentine President Javier Milei gives a speech during a meeting to sign the 'May Pact' with governors and other political leaders. Photo:AFP

The points established include “the re-discussion of federal tax sharing to end once and for all the current extortionate model suffered by the provinces” and “the commitment of the Argentine provinces to advance in the exploitation of the country’s natural resources.”

I promise that we will live in a country without inflation for the rest of our days.

The pact is completed with the commitment to make a modern labor reform that promotes formal work; a reform of the retirement system “that gives sustainability to the system and respects those who contributed”; and the opening to international trade “so that Argentina becomes a protagonist in the global market again.”

“I promise that we will live in a country without inflation for the rest of our days,” said the president, who proclaimed that “from now on, economic shamanism is over.”

The ceremony was full of symbolism, as it was held in the Oath Hall of the Historic House of the Province of Tucumán, where the Argentine Act of Independence was signed and where the original copy of the 1853 Constitution was present tonight.

The agreement also involves the creation of the May Council, which will have to “translate” these agreed points into laws.

The signing ceremony was opened by the governor of Tucumán, Osvaldo Jaldo, who was succeeded by the provisional president of the Senate, Bartolomé Abdala; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Martín Menem, and the general secretary of the Presidency, Karina Milei.

The ceremony was held in the Oath Hall of the Historic House of the Province of Tucumán, where the Act of Independence of Argentina was signed. Photo:AFP

Later, the governors of Catamarca, Raúl Jalil; Chaco, Leandro Zdero; Chubut, Ignacio Torres, and the head of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Jorge Macri, signed the document.

Also the governors of Cordoba, Martin Llaryora; Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes; Entre Rios, Rogelio Frigerio; Jujuy, Carlos Sadir; Mendoza, Alfredo Cornejo; Misiones, Hugo Passalacqua; Neuquen, Rolando Figueroa; Rio Negro, Alberto Weretilneck; Salta, Gustavo Saenz; San Juan, Marcelo Orrego; San Luis, Claudio Poggi; Santa Fe, Maximiliano Pullaro; and Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora.