ZThousands of people took to the streets all over Germany on May 1st. The organizers of the demonstrations were traditionally the trade unions and left-wing initiatives on Labor Day, but right-wing groups and critics of the Corona measures also met for permitted and unauthorized protests.

The German Trade Union Federation (DGB) alone called for action in dozens of cities on Labor Day. For example, in Leipzig 500 people took part in a bicycle parade. In Frankfurt the police counted more than 3000 participants at the rally on Opernplatz. In the evening a demonstration under the motto “Day of Anger” escalated in the city center.

In Berlin there were thousands on the streets on Saturday. Among other things, around 10,000 cycling critics of capitalism protested in the villa district of Grunewald. At the other end of the city – in Lichtenberg – around 200 opponents of the pandemic measures gathered. In the afternoon there was a rally “for the revival of the culture and club scene” in the area around the Ostbahnhof.



Waiting for the demo to begin: Thousands of people on Berlin’s Hermannplatz

Image: dpa





According to the police, 5,600 police officers were on duty in the capital on Saturday. According to the police, the rallies were peaceful until the early afternoon. In the so-called “revolutionary May Day demonstration ”through Berlin-Neukölln According to the police, three officers were injured in the evening. From the demonstration, smoke pots were ignited and isolated firecrackers were thrown at the emergency services, the police announced on Twitter as a preliminary status.

A short time later, protesters from the so-called black block threw bottles at the emergency services. Police officers were also attacked when trying to pull troublemakers out of the crowd. The police used pepper spray. In the Sonnenallee barricades burned from garbage containers and pallets at the height of a well-known food discount. Participants in the black block had previously been excluded from the demonstration by the police. You should not have adhered to the mask requirement. Outside the scuffles between the police and members of the black bloc, demonstrators shouted “all of Berlin hates the police”. Paramedics were on duty. Several protesters were arrested.

Participants were also arrested near the Neukölln Arcaden. The police confiscated a loudspeaker from the demonstrators and cleared an intersection. The protest march that had started at Hermannplatz and wanted to run to Oranienplatz in Kreuzberg was initially stuck and could not continue.

Thousands of people had previously moved through Berlin-Neukölln. In the huge crowd, participants waved flags and banners could be seen. A red banner read in white letters: “Strike together! Against your crisis ”. There was also a poster with the inscription “Not a piece of the cake – baklava for everyone”. Women in red masks danced before the demo began. Loud music rang out from loudspeaker trucks and the organizers asked to wear masks and to keep your distance. “Be in solidarity with one another,” it said. But there were also calls against the police. Some of the streets were cordoned off, and many police vehicles were posted.