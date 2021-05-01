ZThousands of people took to the streets all over Germany on May 1st. The organizers of the demonstrations were traditionally the trade unions and left-wing initiatives on Labor Day, but right-wing groups and critics of the Corona measures also met for permitted and unauthorized protests.

The German Trade Union Federation (DGB) alone called for action in dozens of cities on Labor Day. For example, the police counted in Frankfurt more than 3000 participants at the rally on Opernplatz, in Leipzig 500 people took part in a bicycle parade.

In Berlin there were thousands on the streets on Saturday. Among other things, around 10,000 cycling critics of capitalism protested in the villa district of Grunewald. At the other end of the city – in Lichtenberg – around 200 opponents of the pandemic measures gathered. In the afternoon there was a rally “for the revival of the culture and club scene” in the area around the Ostbahnhof.



Waiting for the demo to begin: Thousands of people on Berlin’s Hermannplatz

According to the police, 5,600 police officers were on duty in the capital on Saturday. According to the police, the rallies were peaceful until the early afternoon. In the so-called “revolutionary May 1st demonstration“According to the police, three police officers were injured through Berlin-Neukölln. From the elevator smoke pots were ignited and isolated firecrackers were thrown at the emergency services, the police announced on Twitter as a preliminary status. The three police officers were injured.

Thousands of people moved through Berlin-Neukölln that evening. In the huge crowd, participants waved flags and banners could be seen. A red banner read in white letters: “Strike together! Against your crisis ”. There was also a poster with the inscription “Not a piece of the cake – baklava for everyone”. Women in red masks danced before the demo began. Loud music rang out from loudspeaker trucks and the organizers asked to wear masks and to keep your distance. “Be in solidarity with one another,” it said. But there were also calls against the police. Some of the streets were cordoned off, and many police vehicles were posted.

The police spoke of around 5000 participants so far. However, observers assumed that there were far more participants. Left and radical left groups had called for the protest. According to the police, some participants were heavily drunk.

Police President Barbara Slowik had announced in the RBB that demonstrations would be quickly disbanded if the Corona rules were violated. Violent riots are also dealt with immediately. Because of the issue of rent caps, however, a “strong mobilization of middle-class clientele” can also be expected, according to Slowik.

In Hamburg the police broke up a meeting in front of the Rote Flora with water cannons. Hundreds of people had gathered in the afternoon in the piazza in front of the left-wing autonomous center, ignoring the minimum distance. After repeated requests to leave the square, two water cannons sprayed the street clear.

According to the police, a demonstration with around 80 left-wing extremists between Schanzenpark and Schlump underground station was stopped at noon. There were occasional fights when officials pushed the demonstrators from the anarchist scene off the street. A group of more than 40 mostly black-clad demonstrators were surrounded by the police a little later near the exhibition halls. You have been taken into custody, said a police spokesman.

In Leipzig reported the police of firecrackers thrown on their forces. According to this, around 200 participants at a previous rally had moved in the direction of the Connewitz district, which is considered an alternative to the left. However, mobile elevators are currently not allowed, said a police spokesman. Therefore, the police have gathered forces there. Pyrotechnics and objects were thrown at the police from a group of 20 to 30 people. Several suspects were then arrested.

In Thuringian cities white roses were laid down in courts as a reaction to the controversial mask judgment of a Weimar magistrate, in some cases the family judge was referred to as “defender of the rule of law”. At the beginning of April he had suspended the mask requirement at two schools in Weimar. As a result, several complaints were filed against him. The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating whether the lawyer has exceeded his jurisdiction.

At a motorcade in Erfurt, to which the Thuringian AfD called on Labor Day, around 240 vehicles took part, according to the police. According to the police, around 170 people took part in an NPD elevator in Greifswald. 80 people had previously been excluded because they had entered from other federal states. According to the Corona state ordinance, entry to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is currently only permitted in exceptional cases. The party also protested in Essen. The right-wing extremist party III demonstrated in Plauen, Saxony. Away, but the organizers had to be content with 25 participants.

The biggest demo of the day on motorcycles took place in Bavaria. Around 7500 motorcyclists demonstrated in Nuremberg against possible weekend driving bans. A year ago, the Federal Council suggested this to the federal government for special cases of conflict – in other words, in communities in which citizens suffer greatly from motorcycle noise.