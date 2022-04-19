This Monday marked 10 days of searching for the young law student Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa. The tiredness and uncertainty of these weeks can already be seen on the faces of her parents, Dolores Bazaldua and Mario Escobarwho, however, do not stop looking.

“What we want is to find her, as God returns her to me, but return her to me, and I will be there to take care of her all her life. I do not care about that, I am not interested in sacrificing my life for her, because she is my daughter and she is the only one I have ”says Don Mario, interviewed about five kilometers from the place where Debanhi disappeared in the early hours of Saturday, April 9.

We hope that they will suddenly give us good news, a good result

“It has been 10 very difficult days, but I have great confidence in the Prosecutor’s Office, in the work they are doing. I have seen the investigation folder, there is already a lot of progress, many lines of investigation, nothing is ruled out, for the same reason we are in this area (a mountain located on the edge of the highway to Nuevo Laredo, at the intersection of the highway to Reynosa), we hope that they will suddenly give us good news, a good result,” says Mr. Escobar.

He acknowledges that none of this has been easy, but he does not lose faith. “It has been an ordeal, we searched all Holy Week, but we have a lot of faith and hope,” she insists.

The clues

Don Mario points out that currently some of the main lines of investigation derive from more than 30 videos captured by surveillance or security cameras installed in the vicinity of the site where Debanhi was photographed by the driver who abandoned her in the middle of the road to Nuevo Laredo.

All this material is being reviewed, it is a heavy job, and unfortunately not all the videos were delivered in the first days after the disappearance.

He points out that during Holy Week there were personnel in the Prosecutor’s Office who were verifying, discarding videos.

Specialists worked with programs to do Zoom, “and this brings us hope that she was fine, she was walking alone. We have to leave the job to the prosecution, which has not taken its finger off the line at all times, for the same reason I trust them a lot so that they can clarify Debanhi’s whereabouts, ”she says.

Even, it is not ruled out that he has traveled to another place.

Regarding the rewards program that the Local Search Commission put in place, he says: “Imagine the madness of receiving information from people who may just be playing, attract attention and, well, that diverts attention from the things that are really being working”. And it is that nothing is ruled out, everything is analyzed by the Anti-kidnapping specialists, the CLB, the State Investigation Agency, by the GEBI, and the Prosecutor’s Office continues to do its job.

“We know that dealing with society is very difficult, hopefully the people who really have information send it to us so that the specialists can investigate and find Debanhi’s whereabouts, that we always have a lot of faith, trust, and our hearts tell us that our daughter is aliveexpress.

Don Mario admits that sometimes fatigue wins them over, but from thinking so much, he gets up and speaks with the Local Search Commission, with the Prosecutor’s Office, with Anti-kidnapping, and he sets to work looking for his daughter.

“We know that the work week has already started, today between 20 and 25 volunteers came, we are very grateful to them, because they give us faith, hope, empathy and the desire to continue searching and not stop,” he says.

He and his wife must return to work next week, as they are teachers in the state public system, but they trust “that the search will not be prolonged to that point, if they do not find our daughter, that by then we will be calm with her ”.

He says that they have had the support of relatives, such as a retired teacher from San Luis Potosí, sister of his wife Dolores; another sister-in-law who came from Hualahuises, and supportive people from Querétaro, from Galeana, from Ciudad Victoria. They also send them messages of support from everywhere: Colima, Veracruz, and even from Bogotá, Miami and other countries, for all of them, Don Mario only has words of thanks.

El Universal- Mexico (GDA)