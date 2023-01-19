May God help us 7: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Thursday 19 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the second episode of Che Dio help us 7 will be broadcast, the new season of the successful Rai fiction (broadcast since 2011) starring Elena Sofia Ricci and Francesca Chillemi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the second episode, Sister Angela has to deal with the grievances of the Bishop, who harshly criticizes her work. The sympathetic nun, however, also has other problems to deal with. In fact, together with Emiliano, she is forced to tail Sara because she is convinced that she is hiding a problem. Sister Teresa decides to stay in Assisi to fulfill the mission entrusted to her by her sister. Azzurra tries to exonerate Sister Angela of all guilt by making inquiries.

In the second episode of the second episode, Azzurra is down in the dumps, she really wants everything to go back to the old days in the convent. In the meantime, Sister Teresa tries to solve the riddle of the identity of Elia’s real mother as soon as possible, so that she can return to Paris. Ludovica realizes that she has behaved badly with Ettore and this causes her to feel guilty. Also, Cate tries to figure out where to go in her life, while Sara continues to infuriate Emiliano with her behavior.

God help us 7: the cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of God help us 7, but what is the complete cast of the seventh season? Meanwhile it must be said that they will not return: Gianmarco Saurino (Nico), Diana Del Bufalo (Monica), Erasmo Genzini (Erasmo), Olimpia Noviello (Penny), Isabella Mottinelli (Carolina), Simonetta Columbu (Geneva). But we will see:

Elena Sofia Ricci: Sister Angela

Francesca Chillemi: Blue

Valeria Fabrizi: Sister Costanza

Pierpaolo Spollon: Emiliano

Fiorenza Pieri: Sister Teresa

Federica Pagliaroli: Sara

Emma Valenti as Ludovica Perini

Ileana D’Ambra: Saltalamacchia chain

Valerio Di Domenicantonio: Elijah

Filippo De Carli: Hector

Michael Spadavecchia

Elena D’Amario: Elia’s mother

Orietta Berti: herself

Streaming and TV

Where to see God help us 7 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.