May God help us 7: the previews (plot and cast) of the ninth episode

Tonight, Thursday 9 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the ninth episode of Che Dio help us 7 will be broadcast, the new season of the successful Rai fiction (broadcast since 2011) starring Elena Sofia Ricci and Francesca Chillemi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the ninth episode, entitled Always with you, despite having threatened several times to call the Social Services to take care of finding a family for Elia – he never followed words with deeds. Azzurra cannot fail to notice the evident change in the nun. Ludovica, meanwhile, is unable in any way to get in touch with the man who could exonerate her mother and this puts her in a bad mood. Sara, meanwhile, tries to help Cate who is nervous about her audition at the Conservatory. However, unintentionally, she gets Emiliano into trouble. Sister Costanza returns to the convent and meets Umberto, a childhood friend of hers.

In the second episode of the ninth episode of May God help us 7, entitled The shape of love, Elijah has his first encounter with what will be his new family. By now the child seems resigned to the idea of ​​leaving the convent. Sister Teresa is busy putting on the play about the childhood of Jesus. So, she comes up with an idea. She decides to involve Emiliano, Sara, Corinna and Marco. The result is crackling. In fact, competition and jealousy are unleashed between the four. Cate, thanks to the choir, has one more chance to access the Conservatory. Meanwhile, Ludovica will have to deal with a shocking truth concerning her mother and which will force her to make a very painful decision. Azzurra discovers a shocking secret concerning Sara and wonders if it is right to reveal it.

God help us 7: the cast

We have seen the plot of the eighth episode of God help us 7, but what is the complete cast of the seventh season? Meanwhile it must be said that they will not return: Gianmarco Saurino (Nico), Diana Del Bufalo (Monica), Erasmo Genzini (Erasmo), Olimpia Noviello (Penny), Isabella Mottinelli (Carolina), Simonetta Columbu (Geneva). But we will see:

Elena Sofia Ricci: Sister Angela

Francesca Chillemi: Blue

Valeria Fabrizi: Sister Costanza

Pierpaolo Spollon: Emiliano

Fiorenza Pieri: Sister Teresa

Federica Pagliaroli: Sarah

Emma Valenti as Ludovica Perini

Ileana D’Ambra: Saltalamacchia Chain

Valerio Di Domenicantonio: Elijah

Filippo De Carli: Hector

Michael Spadavecchia

Elena D’Amario: Elia’s mother

Orietta Berti: herself

Streaming and TV

Where to see God help us 7 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.