May God help us 7: the previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode

Tonight, Thursday 16 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the fifth episode of Che Dio help us 7 will be broadcast, the new season of the successful Rai fiction (broadcast since 2011) starring Elena Sofia Ricci and Francesca Chillemi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of today’s episode entitled Your vocation, Azzurra and Sister Teresa are grappling with the mission that concerns Elia, which however turns out to be inconclusive. However, their collaboration brings them closer: Azzurra reveals to the woman some aspects of her past and the Mother Superior begins to look at her in a new light. Emiliano wonders about her life… is she really happy? Sara, who feels guilty for having aroused doubt in him, tries to “pretend to please him”, also involving Elijah, but lies have short legs and soon the truth comes out. Meanwhile, a woman arrives in the convent, Loredana, whose story will reveal a secret about Sara’s past.

Then, the second episode of this fifth episode of Che Dio help us 7 will be aired, entitled Pro bono, Ludovica continues to be confused about what her path should be and Azzurra decides to help her by keeping her busy with a pro case good. Meanwhile, Sister Costanza returns to the convent and tries to make herself useful, but she gets into one trouble after another. Emiliano, on the other hand, is busy with Elia, who asks him to participate in an arm-wrestling competition for the father-son school day. Emiliano is initially reluctant to accept, but thanks to Sara’s help he will try to come to terms with his fears to support the child.

God help us 7: the cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth episode of May God help us 7, but what is the complete cast of the seventh season? Meanwhile it must be said that they will not return: Gianmarco Saurino (Nico), Diana Del Bufalo (Monica), Erasmo Genzini (Erasmo), Olimpia Noviello (Penny), Isabella Mottinelli (Carolina), Simonetta Columbu (Geneva). But we will see:

Elena Sofia Ricci: Sister Angela

Francesca Chillemi: Blue

Valeria Fabrizi: Sister Costanza

Pierpaolo Spollon: Emiliano

Fiorenza Pieri: Sister Teresa

Federica Pagliaroli: Sarah

Emma Valenti as Ludovica Perini

Ileana D’Ambra: Saltalamacchia chain

Valerio Di Domenicantonio: Elijah

Filippo De Carli: Hector

Michael Spadavecchia

Elena D’Amario: Elia’s mother

Orietta Berti: herself

Streaming and TV

Where to see God help us 7 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.