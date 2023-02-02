May God help us 7: the advances (plot and cast) of the fourth episode

Tonight, Thursday 2 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the fourth episode of Che Dio help us 7 will be broadcast, the new season of the successful Rai fiction (broadcast since 2011) starring Elena Sofia Ricci and Francesca Chillemi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of today’s episode entitled “Love changes you”, Azzurra will continue to be convinced and certain that Sister Teresa is hiding something. The newcomer to the convent does not convince the young novice played by Francesca Chillemi at all and, precisely for this reason, she will decide to investigate to try to discover the truth about this alleged secret that she is allegedly hiding. And, in carrying out her personal investigation, she will have the opportunity to find an old acquaintance of hers.

Meanwhile Emiliano will decide to take a step forward towards Sara: he invites her to an important gala event where, however, everything will go wrong. Eyes also on Ludovica: the previews of this new episode of the Rai fiction reveal that the girl will travel to Rome together with Cate. The reason? She’s looking for an important missing document that could help exonerate her mom. How will the situation evolve? Will Ludovica be able to find this document? We will find out in the course of the next events of this seventh season.

Then, the second episode of this fourth episode of Che Dio helps us 7 will be broadcast, entitled “The footsteps of the fathers”. Sara and Emiliano have approached her and the girl will begin to be tormented by dreams in which she imagines kissing the charming psychiatrist played by Pierpaolo Spollon. This situation will push Sara to ask herself questions: is it possible that Emiliano has breached her heart?

Meanwhile, the doctor will be grappling with an IQ test, the final result of which will leave him deeply embittered and disappointed. Azzurra reacts immediately and, noticing Emiliano’s displeasure, tries to cheer him up by involving him in one of his investigations into one of his former pupils.

God help us 7: the cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth episode of God help us 7, but what is the complete cast of the seventh season? Meanwhile it must be said that they will not return: Gianmarco Saurino (Nico), Diana Del Bufalo (Monica), Erasmo Genzini (Erasmo), Olimpia Noviello (Penny), Isabella Mottinelli (Carolina), Simonetta Columbu (Geneva). But we will see:

Elena Sofia Ricci: Sister Angela

Francesca Chillemi: Blue

Valeria Fabrizi: Sister Costanza

Pierpaolo Spollon: Emiliano

Fiorenza Pieri: Sister Teresa

Federica Pagliaroli: Sara

Emma Valenti as Ludovica Perini

Ileana D’Ambra: Saltalamacchia Chain

Valerio Di Domenicantonio: Elijah

Filippo De Carli: Hector

Michael Spadavecchia

Elena D’Amario: Elia’s mother

Orietta Berti: herself

Streaming and TV

Where to see God help us 7 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.