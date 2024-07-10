A Palestinian child in the Gaza Strip expressed his joy and happiness, repeating the phrase: “May God bless the Emirates,” after he received drinking water in the city of Khan Yunis, which the Emirates distributed to displaced families as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3.”

The child’s joy reflected the Palestinians’ gratitude and thanks to the UAE for the aid it provides to the Palestinian people, as part of its continued support for the brothers in Gaza and the transfer of humanitarian aid to relieve civilians in the Strip through Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, where “Emirates of Goodness” distributed food supplies to displaced families in the Nuseirat camp, to alleviate their suffering in light of the difficult circumstances they are living in.

A convoy of Emirati trucks loaded with various humanitarian aid crossed the Kerem Shalom crossing for the first time since the closure of the Rafah crossing on May 6, as part of the UAE’s relief role, within Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, and its continuous efforts to support the residents of the Gaza Strip, after the entry of aid had stopped in the past period, as a result of the closure of the crossing.