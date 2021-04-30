Friday, April 30, 2021
May Day What does the celebration of May Day look like in Kallio, Helsinki? Follow HS’s May Day live broadcast from 2 p.m.

April 30, 2021
The live broadcast follows May Day Eve in Kallio and its surrounding areas.

From what shows a May Day eve in Helsinki’s Kallio? Are there partygoers on the donut queue or on the terraces?

Follow HS live at 2 p.m. The live broadcast follows May Day Eve in Kallio and its surrounding areas.

In Helsinki already celebrating its second exceptional day off in a row over a coronavirus pandemic.

It is recommended to spend May Day only with your close associates at home.

Read more: Experts have unequivocal instructions for the celebration of labor: It is safe for those who are vaccinated and not to be vaccinated to celebrate

