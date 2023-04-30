May Day weather | The meteorologist advises: put on warm clothes for the May Day picnic

It’s going to be clear and sunny on May Day, but you should dress warmly and windproof for the picnic.

Holiday will be spent throughout Finland in inclement weather, says Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Juha Föhr.

According to Föhr, May Day is the dreariest of the days to come: all of Finland is cool and rainy. In some parts of the country, rain can come as sleet and snow.

However, the low pressure will give way to Monday, and May Day will be clear and sunny, especially in the southern and central parts of the country.

“A great day is coming, but the temperatures could be higher,” says Föhr.

Föhr advises to prepare for the May Day picnic warmly and especially windproof.

“Especially in coastal areas, a cold westerly wind blows.”

Towards evening Cloudiness will also increase in the southern and central parts of the country, and in the evening it may rain again, Föhr says.

On Tuesday, low pressure will seriously take over again, and there may be snow and sleet in the south as well. According to Föhr, the weather for the rest of the week is “unstable and changeable”. Temperatures remain low throughout the country.