May Day | The sauna and grills heated up on Ullanlinnanmäki, where May Day was celebrated with great fingers

On Monday, May Day was celebrated on Helsinki’s Ullanlinnanmäki in sunny, but cool weather.

Grandma’s pan-fried rosettes, strawberries and chocolate sauce.

Brie cheese with homemade apple jam. Traditional potato salad.

Graavilo sandwiches. Jalapenos stuffed with cottage cheese.

The Vappukans’ picnic tables were filled with delicious delicacies one after the other on Ullanlinnanmäki in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto, where May Day was celebrated in traditional ways.

HS transmitted the festive atmosphere from Ullanlinnanmäki in the morning as a live broadcast.

Kajsa Granström first objected to an early wake-up call when Peter Tapio suggested May Day at Ullanlinnanmäki. However, the good atmosphere made an impression on Granström from Gothenburg. Granström said that in Sweden the May Day celebration is focused on the eve. The Loke dog also had a great time at Ullis.

The most eager had already arrived after six to secure their traditional camp spot.

However, many didn’t arrive until nine, when the Student Union Singers started their traditional May Day concert.

Some of the Student Union Singers were at a gig in Japan, so there were now a lot of senior members of the choir as well.

In their youth, friends Tuula Pohjola and Tarja Haili often spent holidays on Ullanlinnanmäki. “We have visited less often in recent years, but luckily Tuula enticed us to go now,” Haili said.

For many for a Helsinki resident, May Day on Ullanlinnanmäki is a decades-old tradition that has only been compromised during the pandemic.

Musician Matias Harju reserved a picnic spot with his mother “sometime in the early 1990s” next to the thickest tree on Ullanlinnanmäki. Since then, the composition of the May Day party has changed, but the place has remained the same.

In recent years, Harju’s entourage has included old study friends from the Sibelius Academy. The most diligent Ullanlinnan visitors usually know the group because they always have instruments with them and you can ask them for songs.

Even now, a passer-by exclaims “call Paradise!”

“Well, let’s put Parasite!”

Matias Harju is part of Ullanlinnanmäki’s standard equipment on holidays. The group consisting of former students of the Sibelius Academy can come and ask for songs. Anni Elonen on violin.

Jannika Mattsson and Riikka Lahtinen served chips and popcorn to law students.

Dressed in beige trench coats, the Student Union Singers enjoy breakfast on Ullanlinnanmäki before their performance.

The most enthusiastic ones again brought tents, grills, tables and decent chairs. Some even had crystal chandeliers and white tablecloths.

It is also important for many serious recreational hikers not to serve any cold snacks and store-bought potato salad, but to make everything yourself.

“I have thought about whether the menu should be changed, since it has been the same for twenty days. But why change that good thing”, Anna Groth said while placing fresh rosettes on a serving plate.

"I have thought about whether the menu should be changed, since it has been the same for twenty days. But why change that good thing", Anna Groth said while placing fresh rosettes on a serving plate.

Anna Groth and Nikolai Enckell were still waiting for Groth's sons on their picnic blanket. Groth had fried the rosettes in the morning with his grandmother's iron. "The recipe is from Hesar!"

May Day was spent in Helsinki in still freezing and rainy weather, but on Monday the sun shone from a cloudless sky. However, there were only ten degrees of heat. On Ullanlinnanmäki, many were quite dressed in topcoats.

Elina Repone stood out among the black tank tops with his pink tank top overall.

“I got a coverall just for the holidays when I got tired of being cold a few years ago. I found this in an online store,” Reponen introduced his outfit.

Elina Reponen got a pink overall especially for May Day. “I was fed up with the cold.

Flip-flops are part of Matias Hämäläinen’s May Day outfit, even if it rains.

One year and nine months old Eero marveled at the thump when Aalto University’s art and design student organization Tokyo played records.

Ilmo Muuronen played records at the tent of Aalto University’s interdisciplinary party club, or PTNKY. The students said that the painting depicts the founder of the club, Robert, whose last name no one remembers anymore.

The atmosphere on Ullanlinnanmäki was happy and the people were cheerful.

However, some of the older crowd were a bit displeased with the “music booths” of the youth, where techno was played.

By rule of thumb evaluated, Ullanlinnanmäki seemed to be more spacious than in many previous years. Did the cold weather take its toll, or has Corona made some people forget the tradition?

Hans Baumgartner, Joakim Kapp and Rasmus Järvinen were waiting for the saunas in the sauna built in the teekarkers’ car, which already turned 40 years old. “No one outside has dared to try it yet.”

Helsinki Cèilidh Band taught the Irish-Scottish cèili dance to the May Day crowd. Venla Jusslin and Emmiina Kulmala tried to keep up.

Around two o’clock in the day, the Helsinki police estimated that there were “several thousands” of partygoers on Ullanlinnanmäki. In the best years, there have been tens of thousands of people celebrating. According to the police, however, people continued to flow towards Kaivopuisto in large numbers in the afternoon.

The police said that May Day in Helsinki was “almost confusingly calm”.

The reason could be, for example, that many people’s May Day holiday already started on Friday and by Monday they had already given their all.