May Day The godmother of the students’ moist May Day was a restaurant empress from Sweden who left her name in the history of Helsinki

To the people of Helsinki May Day traditions essentially include a hilarious celebration of students. In normal times, the sea of ​​white hats is at its densest on a Labor Day morning in Ullanlinnanmäki, Kaivopuisto. Another important party venue is Kaisaniemi Park.

Vapu’s moist traditions have a unique history, involving the Russian emperor and a restaurateur who moved from Sweden.

Catharina “Cajsa” Wahllund was born on May 1, 1771 in Värmland in western Sweden. It is not certain why he ended up in Finland. Likely Wahllund arrived in Turku as a housekeeper for a noble family in the early 1810s.

Catharina “Cajsa” Wahllund­

In Turku, mamselli Wahllund became a restaurateur anyway, which quickly made Seurahuone the city’s number one place. “Mamselli” meant an unmarried woman belonging to the nobility.

In 1819, Wahllund moved from Turku to Helsinki, the new capital of the Grand Duchy of Finland. In Helsinki, he began to build a small restaurant empire. He first founded an inn in the Sunni House on the corner of Aleksanterinkatu and Sofiankatu. Then to the City Cellar, the theater restaurant Esplanadi Park, and the restaurant Emilienburg, which was located at the tip of Siltasaari.

When a poet J. L. Runeberg moved to Porvoo in the spring of 1837, farewell was of course held in Emilienburg. Loyal customers also included Topelius, Snellman and Cygnaeus. Emilienburg was called the “Savings Bank” because so many city dwellers carried their salary bags to the restaurant.

But mamselli Wahllund wanted to expand his affairs. He turned his gaze to the opposite shore of Siltasaari.

Helsinki The first public park was designed by the city’s court architect Carl Ludvig Engel In the 1820s. It had been named “Public promenade”.

In 1837, Cajsa Wahllund became a joint butcher Salomon Jansson with the right to keep a restaurant in the new park. Initially, they set up a coffee kiosk. But in 1839 Wahllund built a new pavilion-like restaurant on the edge of the park by the sea, the drawings of which he ordered from Engel. The name of the place became Restaurant Kaisaniemi. It soon became a favorite place for students and the mighty.

After the rebellion worried about the Russian emperor Nikolai I banned Helsinki students from traditional May Day celebrations and gatherings, someone got an unbeatable idea. What if we started celebrating Cajsa Wahllund’s birthday on May 1st? Can’t the emperor deny birthdays?

And so the students left on Labor Day morning to congratulate the restaurateur. The students sang to the hero of the day, who in turn offered them a punch. Speeches were given, often patriotic. Tradition grew and became a hilarious part of the nation’s spiritual awakening.

Cajsa Wahllund, in turn, became such a beloved figure that eventually the park was named after him. And it didn’t stay that way. After Kaisaniemi Park came Kaisaniemenkatu, Kaisaniementie, Kaisaniemenlahti and Kaisaniemenranta.

Cajsa Wahllund died in the summer of 1843. Her foster daughter Emilia Myhrman continued to maintain Restaurant Kaisaniemi.

There has been restaurant activity in the place until recent years, although the pavilion has managed to deteriorate. But now the restaurant is found a new entrepreneur, which promises to restore it to its 19th-century appearance. The place will be called the Pearl of Cajsa.

And there is something else left. After the language dispute, Finnish-speaking students changed their place of celebration to first in Alppila and later in the 1920s in Ullanlinnanmäki. But Swedish-speaking students still gather on May Day in Kaisaniemi. Glada Vappen!