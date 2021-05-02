May Day The exceptional day off was mostly calm, on the day of the day the Helsinki police were employed by a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions

May Day was celebrated for the second year in a row in exceptional circumstances. According to the police, May Day was clearly calmer than in normal years.

May Day was celebrated in Helsinki, according to the police, mostly in a peaceful manner.

On the eve of May Day, the police emptied Kaivopuisto and Sinebrychoff Park, as the disturbing behavior increased at dusk. There was no need for similar measures on Labor Day, the commissioner on duty says Tomi Rajamäki Helsinki police.

The clearing of the parks was not related to the existing gathering restrictions, but they were emptied proactively to avoid major disruptions. People are still allowed to get together as long as it is a private event. However, a strong recommendation from the authorities is to avoid rallies.

According to Rajamäki, this year’s May Day was clearly calmer than the usual May Day.

“I would say May Day remained calmer than so-called carnival days. The general look is that on May Day the police were businesslike and calm, ”says Rajamäki.

“There was always something to do, but that’s normal in police work.”

HS followed the celebration of May Day, for example, at Helsinki’s traditional party venue in Ullanlinnanmäki.

The exceptional May Day celebrated for the second year in a row was reflected in the fact that only a handful of people were visible on Ullanlinnanmäki on the eve of May Day. Normally, the place attracts up to tens of thousands of partygoers, but this year no more than a few hundred people gathered there in the morning.

The May Day mood was found despite the looseness, the citizens interviewed by HS said. For many, Ullanlinnanmäki has been a familiar May Day celebration for decades.

Cognoscenti and the authorities recommended that May Day be celebrated this year in their own close circle at home. According to Tomi Rajamäki, people generally followed the recommendation well.

For example, on the cliffs of Josafat in Helsinki’s Alppiharju, there were only a few May Day celebrations on Saturday.

“If the weather had been worse, there would have been two at home with my spouse. It is wonderful that the weather is so good, ”said the person who spent his day on the rocks Tytti Laakso.

Although the general appearance of the Labor Day was calm, the workload was brought to the police especially by the demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions on Labor Day. Police said on Saturday that 60 people were arrested during the protest.

Police intervened in the demonstration because it considered it illegal. In the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, there is a six-person restriction.

The restriction imposed by the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency applies to public events and general meetings, such as demonstrations, but it does not apply to private events.

Tomi Rajamäki says that the detainees were fined for stubbornness. In addition, one person is suspected of violent police opposition. None of the detainees were taken to the tube.