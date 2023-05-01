May Day | The celebration has been peaceful in a large part of the country

The Helsinki police said that they had emptied Kaivopuisto early in the night and said that more than 5,000 revelers had left the place. It took over two hours to empty the park.

Labor Day the party went peacefully, according to several police departments. In some parts of the country, however, it is reported that the partying also became livelier in the evening.

The Helsinki police said on Twitter after midnight that Kaivopuisto had been emptied. According to the tweet, more than 5,000 people left the place, including many minors.

According to the police, it took a total of just over two hours to clear the park, but it was mostly peaceful.

The police said that they started to clear the park on Sunday after ten in the evening. At that time, the police justified the emptying of the park on the grounds of public order and safety, as well as protecting people from crimes and disturbances.

“This is a traditional way for the police,” Chief Inspector Jari Friman The Helsinki police told STT at half past eleven.

Friman said from the beginning of the evening that he was surprised by how many people went out in the capital to watch Havis Amanda’s – better known as Manta’s – dance. The police estimated that around 60,000–70,000 people came to the center of Helsinki to see the statue.

From the beginning of the night before one o’clock, the Helsinki police told until then, May Day had passed peacefully and without any major commotion.

Oulu police it has also been calm in the area. The police command center told STT early in the night before three o’clock that the weather has been so bad that there haven’t been many people even moving.

The temperature has been slightly above zero in the Oulu region, and it has also been raining in the area. According to the police, mostly people in overalls have been moving around in the city. It is said that there were quite a few tasks, perhaps even less compared to the usual spring weekend and previous holidays.

In Eastern Finland, the May Day celebration has been equally peaceful, despite the fact that the weather has been relatively good. According to the situation center, there have been a lot of people in traffic and the traffic is said to have improved towards the evening when the rain stopped.

From around three in the morning, there were also no indications that the situation would change during the rest of the night.

The police estimate that the length of the May Day weekend may have contributed to calming down the celebrations this year.

Inner Finland director general of the police, inspector general Mikko Martikainen told about the morning that May Day celebration has turned out to be lively. However, he estimates that the situation was a little calmer around three than a couple of hours earlier.

May Day was celebrated in Hämeenpuisto in Tampere.

“Now the group has probably started to fade away,” he tells STT.

However, he estimates that he was busier than on weekends this spring in general. Instead, police duties have been typical for the weekend.

“From one side to the other, disturbance tasks and violence tasks that took place in public places, traffic-related tasks. Everything that is part of police duties in general.”

The Gambia peace declaration was watched in Tampere.

According to Martikainen, it has not been possible to estimate the number of people on the move.

“As much as the camera has been able to see from inside (Tampere’s) Koskipuisto, so many people can be seen on the move. White caps, a big sea of ​​people at that time of the evening,” says Martikainen.

in western Uusimaa According to the police, the number of emergency calls has been roughly the same as in previous weekends. According to the police’s tweet, among the tasks have been cases of violence, home alarms, traffic tasks and assisting the intoxicated.

“A few deer crashes have also occurred,” the police say in their tweet.

The police in Southwest Finland are also said to have mostly resembled a normal weekend on May Day and May Day. According to the Turku Situation Center, some assaults and disturbances in public places have been recorded.

In Raatihuoneenpuisto in Pori, we watched the painting of the bear statue.

According to the police, there have been quite a few people in the traffic in the center and in the parks.

“It’s been quite busy there,” the situation center tells STT.

It was still difficult to say from the morning, how May Day compares to previous ones, because precise information was not yet available. However, the situation center estimated that it could be quite close to the previous year’s May Day.