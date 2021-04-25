The general secretaries of CCOO and UGT, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, offer a press conference on the occasion of the May Day celebration. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

It is celebrated this May Day three days before the elections in the Community of Madrid, a territory in which the PP has governed for 26 years (not so in the city hall of the capital, where there have been alternations). Given this, the protest speeches of the union leaders have been mixed with the anger between the different candidates, focused on the pandemic (it could not be otherwise) and the economy (either), and with a more national than regional dimension. Given that, the general secretaries of UGT and CC OO, Pepe Alvarez Y Unai Sordo, they will fly the motto Now it’s time to comply in front of the presidential headquarters in the emblematic Puerta del Sol, where the central demonstration that this year is recovering after the hiatus of last year due to the pandemic will end and with the relevant and mandatory security measures.

One of the issues in which the candidates have been involved to seek votes runs through the fiscal channel, in which the current president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, bet on lowering taxes and the left is scattered, with the socialist Angel Gabilondo ensuring that not one euro will rise and Pablo Iglesias (United We Can) demanding greater effort from those who have the most. In any case, they agree that a drop would benefit the richest.

For the unions, however, the important thing is that the State’s collection capacity is increased: “The tax debate in Spain is the one that shapes the Spain of the future. If we are going to reduce taxes, which is to say that those who have more pay even less, it is the first step towards the deterioration of public services ”. That is why they demand to reinforce them with more personnel and job stability. “The applause on the balconies requires a reformist agenda with a clearly social version”, in the words of Sordo.

That agenda should be specified, in his opinion, in the maintenance of the ERTE and the repeal of the labor reform made by the party of the candidate Ayuso. It also focuses on the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI), the pension reform and the recovery of Collective Bargaining with the CEOE employer and, ultimately, on job stability.

In the matter of ERTE, the unions ask that the current regulation last as long as the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and not end on May 31, the day set for the end of the current extension. There the third vice president and Minister of Labor coincide, Yolanda Diaz, and not so much the second vice president, Nadia calviño, and the holder of the Social Security, Jose Luis Escrivá, who prefer there to be some touch-ups.

As Sordo and Álvarez say, “it would be convenient not to get involved” and maintain the system without doing experiments or looking for new incentives. For union leaders, “a progressive government, a modern country, cannot coexist with labor reforms that lead to a country low cost low wages and job insecurity, “says Sordo. “It is evident that there are discrepancies, some of them capital letters and our inalienable objectives are not conditioned by what Brussels expects because the Recovery Plan, which requires Spain to reform labor and pension matters in exchange for funds, is very open”, Álvarez adds. In any case, they are reforms that will require structural changes in labor legislation and in the Workers’ Statute.

In what they agree with Calviño is the rejection of the cuts announced by several banking entities. The latest have been the 8,291 at CaixaBank, as a result of its merger with Bankia, which represents almost 19% of the current workforce, and the 3,800 at BBVA, 16%, which will be accompanied by the closure of 530 branches (one out of four, more or less). These join the 3,572 of Santander, already agreed with the unions; 750 also agreed from Ibercaja, and the 1,800 early retirees from Sabadell. In other words, a total of 18,222, although it is expected that both at CaixaBank and BBVA, the final figure will be reduced after the relevant negotiations.

Trade unionists have shown “absolute rejection” and described the dismissals as “obscenity”, recalling the public aid they received in the previous crisis. “A very short time ago we indebted the country as a whole so that today the financial sector can be alive,” both leaders stressed in conclusion, who this year are facing their renewal at the head of UGT and CC OO, respectively. Álvarez, 65, will do so in the Confederal Congress that the union will hold between May 18 and 21 in Valencia, a year late due to the pandemic and in which no other candidate is expected to present. Deaf, 48, will do so in October and no alternative is expected. So the union partner will remain.