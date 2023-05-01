May Day speeches | Sdp’s party secretary: “It’s hard to be a Democrat”

In his May Day speech, Antton Rönnholm criticized the election winners, the media and government partners. According to him, it is “hard to be Demari, that is, the adult in the room”.

Sdp’s party secretary Antton Rönnholm said in his May Day speech on Monday that being a Demar is hard.

In his speech in Heinola and Lahti, Rönnholm justified his feelings by saying that the Sdp is criticized for so many things.

“Winning the elections and promoting the desired government base is not enough for the winners and the afternoon press. “We had to immediately start denouncing Sdp’s election result as wrongfully won, and then also the fact that Sdp didn’t forcefully push itself past the scrutineer into the government to implement the cutting line against its election program,” he said.

According to Rönnholm, the first “reason for crying” was the increase in Sdp’s support. He referred to the talk of so-called tactical voting.

“Even a government official [Petteri Orpon] word of mouth has been heard that the votes earned by hard work and own program belonged to someone else and they were ‘robbed’ in the elections”.

Rönnholm also dashed the hopes that the Sdp should have sought the government to implement a cutting policy with the coalition.

“Now it has even been heard from within our own ranks that the party should have signed the cut lists before the elections, or apparently now, during the consultations, give a blank check that it is the coalition’s final cut list, whatever, we can then accept it in the negotiations.”

According to the party secretary, “the goal of the right-wing commentators is to dump the future government’s inevitably unsuccessful austerity policy on the Sdp’s lap”, i.e. to blame the Sdp for not having the party in the government.

“If the election is won, it was won wrongly. And if others are planning stupid things, you should have won more in order to prevent them. It’s hard to be Demari, that is, the adult in the room. The outgoing prime minister has experienced this many times in the negotiations this season as well,” said Rönnholm.

From Rönnholm, who has served as Sdp’s party secretary since 2017, will leave his position at the party meeting in September.

On Monday, May Day speeches were also given by the chairman of Sdp, among others Sanna Marinchairman of the center Annika Saarikkochairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalo and the chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson.

Instead, the chairman of the association will go to Säätytalo for the board meetings on Tuesday Petteri Orpo and chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra did not make speeches this May Day.