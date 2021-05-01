May Day speeches HS summed up the May Day speeches of politicians: Saarikko ready to drive important issues to the center “to the end”, Halla-aho criticized the government and also the Coalition

For the second time, the presidents gave their May Day speeches in exceptional circumstances.

The topics that dominate the speeches at the moment are the corona epidemic, the government’s mid-week-long midwifery, and employment measures.

The HS collects the most important things from the parties’ May Day speeches. The center spoke first yesterday Annika Saarikko. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) give his May Day speech at two in the afternoon.

Annika Saarikko, downtown

Saarikko emphasized the absolute nature of politics and emphasized the importance of compromises and co-operation for Finland’s sustainable future.

“I am ready to drive important things downtown if necessary to the end. However, you must always be able to agree. Unilateral absoluteness, which is a lot in politics today, does not solve common problems, ”said Saarikko.

According to Saarikko, the labor market organizations have not been able to agree on working life reforms until the corona pandemic forced the adoption of the crisis package.

“Attempts have been made to make the reform of unemployment security more encouraging during different parliamentary terms and with different government bases and labor market tables. There have always been different reasons why reforms have not progressed. ”

The crisis package is not the only reform brought to working life by the pandemic. Saarikko calls for the effects of telework to be taken into account in labor legislation and well-being at work.

“The biggest reform of working life during this parliamentary term has taken place independently of the government and labor market organizations. It’s telecommuting and multi-place work, ”he said.

Saarikko offered local agreement as a developer of working life practices, but emphasized finding a balance and clear rules of the game to agree.

“If successful, local contracting will provide the flexibility that companies need and the security that employees want, so that employment and competitiveness are strengthened.”

Jussi Halla-aho, Basic Finns

In his May Day speech, Halla-aho criticized the government’s decisions, especially the postponement of the municipal elections. He also commented on the EU’s recovery package and criticized the Coalition Party’s decision to abstain in the parliamentary debate on the package.

“The Constitutional Affairs Committee outlined this week that a 2/3 majority is required for a decision. This is the right solution. The recovery package creates a model for permanent and recurring solidarity operations, contrary to what is believed in Finland. It binds current and future Finns to finance the weak economic management of southern European countries. Finns are paying ever higher taxes so that Italians can lower theirs, ”said Halla-aho.

“In order to stop skinning Finns, we should be able to cut public spending. Things should be prioritized. The red-green favorite job of shoveling money to foreign countries and foreigners should be stopped,” he also said.

In her May Day speech, Halla-aho also mentioned employment and entrepreneurship.

“Finland will not start to rise unless Finland is made a better place for large companies, small companies and employees. When the conditions for trying and working are in order, there is also something to share. Less taxes, less and better targeted public spending, ”he said.

For example, he raised the closure of the Kaipola paper mill and the Veitsiluoto mill.

“We live in a global economy and investments are made where they are profitable. Of course, Jämsä and Kemi need government support to cope with the disappearance of a large employer, but unprofitable factories cannot be kept running by pumping state money into them. ”

Maria Ohisalo, Greens

Ohisalo spoke in his May Day speech about the corona crisis and the Finland that could be rebuilt in the wake of the crisis.

“It can also be Finland, where the weakest, the smallest and nature are taken care of. In Finland, where buses and commuter trains run, teachers have time to support children and everyone can afford to nurture their mental health. Finland, where the climate crisis and the loss of nature are being combated and investment is being made in education, ”said Ohisalo.

In particular, he highlighted investments in mental health and climate.

“I feel like the way we think about people coping and how we deal with mental health problems has changed in the midst of all this. After all, with a broken leg, you don’t have to ankle with a month’s worth. Equally, mental health problems should be helped as soon as the need is greatest. ”

According to Ohisalo, the corona pandemic is a good example of how fragile our global world is.

“We’ve driven nature too cramped, and imagined we’d be outside of it,” Ohisalo said.

Ohisalo promises the government to continue both large and small climate actions.

Li Andersson, Left Alliance

In his speech, Andersson expressed his joy that, despite the difficult mid-term dispute, the government finally reached a solution.

“First of all, we can be very grateful and happy that there is still a functioning government in this country. And not just anything, but a red-green People’s Front government committed to a fair transition, committed to a socially just and humanly sustainable, responsible future policy, ”said Andersson.

According to Andersson, it is important right now that there is a functioning government in Finland, because the corona epidemic is not over yet. According to Andersson, the debt for care, learning and welfare must be dismantled as soon as possible, and right-wing economic policy is not the right solution.

“The billion-dollar cuts in the midst of the health crisis are not responsible economic policies, but would make it harder to repair the social consequences and threaten a well-established economic recovery and recovery,” he said.

“It is a responsibility not to apply the emergency brake in a sensitive situation.”

Andersson also raised the Left Alliance’s demand for a minimum wage. According to him, the need for a statutory minimum wage has increased after the Forest Industry and Technology Industry announced that they no longer intend to enter into national collective agreements.

“Already during this term of government, we need to transpose the key guidelines on the status of workers contained in collective agreements.”